Stunning MacBook Air 2021 concept has all the features we want — and colors

After 2020’s model gave the line a new lease of life thanks to the introduction of the impressive Apple M1 chip, we’re hoping that the MacBook Air 2021 will embrace a new design to freshen things up.

That’s certainly what we get in this eye-catching new concept video from Devam Jangra, which imagines what a new MacBook Air would look like if it took a leaf out of the iMac 2021's design book.

First and foremost, that means Jangra rendering a whole rainbow of colors to choose from, which would certainly be a change of pace from the usual Space Grey, gold or silver the laptop has traditionally come in.

The colors on display here are a bit more vibrant than the darker shades on the new 24-inch iMac, feeling reminiscent of the playful hues available with 2013’s iPhone 5C.

But whatever the exact shades available, the idea of colorful Macs has been mooted before. Jon Prosser, a leaker with a pretty strong track record when it comes to Apple predictions, stated as much in a video back in May, adding that the colors will be “very close if not identical to the shades that you see on the stands for the new 24-inch iMacs.”

(Image credit: Devam Jangra)

Another thing that’s been predicted for the MacBook Air 2021 is a return to MagSafe charging, first introduced in 2006 and last seen on the 2017 MacBook Air. This was a charger that would attach to the laptop magnetically with enough force to stay clipped on, but loose enough to come free if the cable was caught; no doubt saving a number of computers from painful collisions with the floor.

It was replaced with more traditional USB-C charging cables. But in this concept you can see the imagined return of MagSafe at the 18-second mark.

(Image credit: Devam Jangra)

Despite the addition of a MagSafe charging plug, the concept does find room to maintain the two USB-C ports on the left-hand side. That’s managed, in part, thanks to a design that eschews the MacBook Air’s traditionally tapered design in favour of something more squared off: MacBook Pro in style, but with a touch of iPhone 12 thanks to the bright colors.

Finally, the concept sees Touch ID return to its familiar position in the top right-hand side of the keyboard.

No real surprise here given its been an ever-present feature on the MacBook Air since the 2018 model, and you can’t really see it going unless Apple introduces Face ID for its laptops.

(Image credit: Devam Jangra)

Outside of this concept, from the rumors so far, we're expecting the MacBook Air 2021 to come with a boosted chipset, likely the Apple M2 chip (or M1X chip) and potentially a new display which could use mini-LEDs and sport narrower bezels.

(Image credit: Devam Jangra)

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a new MacBook Air is tipped to arrive in the second half of 2021, or early 2022.

If the final product looks anything like this concept, it’ll be worth the wait.