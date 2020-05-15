Steam Summer Sale 2020 dates revealed — here's when it starts

The Steam Summer Sale 2020 will be taking place from June 25 to July 9, according to new leaks. So prepare yourself for two weeks of tempting PC gaming deals starting in just over a month.

Pavel Djundik of Steam Database (via our sister site Laptop Mag) recently tweeted the Sale's start and end dates, based on sources in China. June 25 is the date that last year's Summer Sale began too, so there's certainly precedent.

Confirmed now, Jun 25 to Jul 9May 8, 2020

Djundik has also tweeted about Steam adding in a loyalty scheme with the option to add reactions to users' game reviews, similar to popular social media sites. This may come before or after the Summer Sale, but since the sale is one of the biggest events of the year for Steam, it would be a good time to introduce a big new feature like this one.

These are possibly the reactions. pic.twitter.com/yEH0STES0vMay 9, 2020

Steam Summer Sale 2020: what to expect

We can't predict which games will be discounted, and which ones will be the best buys of the sale, but we can make a few highly probable predictions.



Valve's own games tend to go for dirt cheap during the sale. If you've missed out on Half-Life or Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) up until now, you'll be able to pick them all up with ease. If we're lucky, we might even see new VR title Half-Life: Alyx get a discount.

Then there are the classic games that always see a price cut during sales. We're talking about stuff like the slo-mo action puzzle of Superhot, or the enormous open world crime adventure of GTA V and the epic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Summer Sale is also a good time for organising your PC gaming friends together to buy something new and play it together That would include games like 2D fighter Street Fighter V, survival game Rust or battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.