Spider-Man Noir live-action TV show reportedly coming to Prime Video

It seems like there’s a never-ending stream of superhero shows in the works, and you can add another possible series to the list. According to a report from Variety , Amazon has greenlit a live-action TV series based on the Spider-Man Noir comics. I say based on, because apparently Peter Parker won’t be the main character.

Instead this show is said to follow “an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City." It’ll be in its own universe, which isn’t hugely surprising, but I still can’t get over the fact it’s not centered around Peter Parker.

It doesn’t necessarily mean Parker won’t appear, just that the original and most well-known Spider-Man won't be the center of attention.

The thing to remember about this show is that it’s a Sony property, rather than one made by Marvel Studios. So this will not be related to the MCU and won’t feature any characters that aren’t tangibly related to Spider-Man due to rights issues.

Who is this new Spider-Man?

So the question is who the “grizzled” older superhero might be, if it’s not Peter Parker. We’d hope that it’s some variant of Spider-Man, but Sony has shown time and again that it’s willing to try and forgo that connection for one reason or another.

It’s not like Sony is short of options, and its character rights reportedly include over 900 different characters. But Peter Parker’s Spider-Man is popular for a reason, and it makes little sense why you wouldn’t focus on that iteration of the character. Especially if you’re already mixing things up by setting your show in the Noir universe.

It’s not as though the viewing public would be unfamiliar with the character anyway. Spider-Man Noir was a key character in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, played by Nicholas Cage. While the character is reportedly not in Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man Noir has shown up in other Spider-Man TV shows and video games over the years

Then again this is a studio that’s making an increasing number of Spider-Man movies without Spider-Man. So who knows what’s going on behind the scenes.

From the man who brought you Mortal Kombat...

We don’t know when the Spider-Man Noir series will debut, only that Oren Uziel is reportedly developing the show and will serve as both writer and executive producer. Uziel has a mixed resume, with credits on 22 Jump Street, The Lost City, 2021’s Mortal Kombat and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also worked on scripts for John Wick 4 and the upcoming adaptation of Borderlands.

Into The Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will also serve as executive producers, alongside Amy Pascal — former Sony head of Sony Pictures and producer on Spider-Man movies since 2017.

Silk: Spider Society is also coming to Amazon Prime Video in the future, under showrunner Angela Kang. But like Spider-Man Noir there’s no word on when that might be the case.

More from Tom's Guide