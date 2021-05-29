John Wick 4 release date, cast, plot and latest news

John Wick 4 is coming for you faster than the Baba Yaga himself can dispatch an errant thug. So, if you forgot that Mr. Wick's last chapter wasn't his last, we've got all the news and information you need.

We may not have the luxuries of The Continental hotel, but we're aiming to be as informative as Charon and as courteous as Winston. But, of course, expect some spoilers for the previous John Wick films, but you wouldn't dare skip ahead would you? The High Table would frown on that decision. And you don't want to get on their bad side.

John Wick is rarely stopped, but the John Wick 4 release date has been kicked back a lot. Instead of the original May 2021 date, John Wick 4 is now coming out on May 27, 2022.

The delay is connected to the Covid-19 film production delays, but not in a direct way. Keanu Reeves' obligation to film The Matrix 4 (also delayed) meant that John Wick 4 had to delay as well.

John Wick 4 cast

Only some casting has been announced, but we've already got a handle on who to expect in John Wick 4. That starts with Ian McShane reprising the role of Winston. He played a major part in Wick's downfall from The Continental's roof, but the two still seem to be in cahoots.

We believe that Winston did what he did to help Wick escape The High Table, and give him the ultimate cover: the assumption of death.

Laurence Fishburne should also be back as the Bowery King. After Wick fell, he was delivered to the King, and the two seem to be uniting to eliminate The High Table.

Lance Reddick will likely be in John Wick 4 as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York City.

Deadline reports that the new cast member in John Wick 4 will be Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama. The film will be her feature film debut, as Sawayama's had a solo career starting since 2013.

John Wick 4 plot

So, anyone putting two and two together at home can see where John Wick 4 is likely going. Cast into the darkness, and presumed dead, Wick is likely going to be set on unraveling The High Table.

The movie will film in Berlin and Paris primarily, as well as New York City and Japan, so expect another globe-trotting jaunt for Mr. Wick.

John Wick 4 trailer

Unfortunately, there is no John Wick 4 trailer yet. And it's going to be a while before we get any video clips of any substance. Production begins this summer, so expect a clip near the tail end of 2021.

Maybe as a holiday gift?