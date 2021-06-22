Sony’s OLED TV deal wins Prime Day — and it’s still $600 off

Want the best Prime Day deal? It's not a cheap Roku TV or Amazon-powered smart TV selling for spare change, it's the 55-inch Sony A8H OLED, and it's $600 off. That's a huge savings on one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and a killer deal that you don't want to pass up.

With a regular retail price of $1,899, the 55-inch model is now selling for roughly a third less, and this $1,298 price is the lowest we've ever seen the Sony go. That's better than Super Bowl sales, cheaper than Christmas sales, and even lower than Black Friday — pretty good for the top premium OLED of the last year.

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,298 @ Amazon

Not to be outdone by too much, Amazon has this Sony Bravia A8H 55-inch OLED 4K model for a whopping $501 off. It sports Sony's top-line X1 processor to bring out bright colors and deep blacks. Android TV apps are built in, and the set also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

In our Sony A8H OLED review , we praised the set for its beautiful 4K picture, impressive motion smoothing and abundant smart home compatibility. Test results confirmed what we knew from watching it with our own eyes — the A8H has superb color (more than 100% of the Rec 709 color space), impressive accuracy (with an extremely good score of 1.54 Delta-E average), and the sort of inky black reproduction that regular LCD TVs can't hope to match.

But even that doesn't quite communicate just how good this set looks. Reviewer Kate Kozuch literally said that the Sony Bravia OLED ruined all other TVs for her, explaining that even after sending the review unit back to Sony she was unable to be satisfied by more pedestrian TVs.

In her words, "don’t get the Sony Bravia A8H OLED unless you’re ready to be dissatisfied with every other TV you own."

We've recently removed the Sony from our best TVs page as newer 2021 models have come in, but it's still one of the best OLED TVs we've ever reviewed. And the fact that Amazon is selling it for the bonkers price of $1,298 just means that this is the perfect time to buy the Bravia A8H.

