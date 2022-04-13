Senior Year Netflix release date, cast and everything else we know

Rebel Wilson's finally getting a second chance at her Senior Year on Netflix, and it looks like it has a chance of being one of the best movies on Netflix. The premise is both simple yet a bit convoluted, but it mixes a bunch of tropes to feel actually pretty novel.

Remember Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed? Or Freaky Friday? Senior Year takes elements of those movies to a new, odd formula that looks like a winning story.

Senior Year begins with cheerleader Stephanie Conway (Angourie Rice) falling in the worst way possible: into a coma. Then, she wakes up 20 years later as an older but still mentally-young Stephanie (Rebel Wilson) who still hasn't graduated high school. And unlike most people in their 30's, she wants to go back to high school.

Senior Year is also Rebel Wilson's first new movie since 2019, when she appeared in Cats, Jojo Rabbit, The Hustle, and Isn't It Romantic. The hiatus coincided with Wilson spending 2020 on a "Year of Health." And before we even think about talking about Wilson's weight, I'd like to echo my colleague Jane McGuire who wrote that we should be celebrating Rebel Wilson’s health — not her weight loss.

Netflix will release Senior Year on Friday, May 13, 2022. The film will drop at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST.

Senior Year is a Paramount film, but it appears to be presented as a Netflix exclusive film. If that holds true, it should be available worldwide on all versions of Netflix.

Senior Year's production went from May 24 to July 27, 2021.

Senior Year cast

While Wilson is able to lead a movie on her own, it looks like she's got plenty of support from veterans. The Afterparty's Zoe Chao (playing mean girl Tiffany) and Sam Richardson (playing love interest Seth) look like they're getting plenty of time.

Chris Parnell appears to be playing Stephanie's father, as well.

Rebel Wilson as Stephanie Conway

Angourie Rice as young Stephanie Conway

Sam Richardson as Seth

Justin Hartley as Blaine

Tyler Barnhardt as Young Blaine

Avantika as Janet

Chris Parnell in a TBA role

Alicia Silverstone in a TBA role

Joshua Colley as Yaz

Michael Cimino as Lance

Jade Bender as Bri Loves

Brandon Scott Jones as Mr. T

Mary Holland as Martha

Zoe Chao as Tiffany

Senior Year trailer

The Senior Year trailer highlights how goofy Wilson is willing to go as Stephanie, and how the old definitions of popularity might not apply anymore. Also, there are many more Fast & Furious movies than there used to be.

Senior Year photos

The other official photos for Senior Year show Stephanie back in her cheerleader (okay, cheer captain) uniform, and how the rest of her classmates and former peers look at her oddly.