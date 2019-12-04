Selling out fast! Alienware's epic 34-inch monitor is now just $599

Trending

A price cut just as big as its screen size

Alienware AW3418DW
Hot on the heels of yesterday's epic XPS 13 deal (which is still available), Dell is now offering the Alienware 34-inch gaming monitor at an all-time price low. 

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for just $599.99. That's $750 off and $249 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Amazon and Walmart each offer it for $679).

Alienware 34" Curved Monitor: was $1,349 now $599 @ Dell
Take your gaming to the next level with the Alienware AW3418DW curved monitor. This 34-inch behemoth sports a 3440 x 1440 native resolution and has a 4ms response time. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which can minimize screen-tearing. It's now at an all-time price low. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Alienware AW3418DW is an ultra-wide gaming monitor with a mesmerizing 34-inch, 3400 x 1440-resolution display with a 120Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and buttery smooth 4ms response time. It offers a sharp, vibrant screen and it also supports Nvidia G-Sync technology, which helps minimize screen tearing. Simply put, it's one of the best curved monitors you can get. 

The monitor also has a standard selection of inputs. In the back, you'll find HDMI and DisplayPort for connecting to your PC, as well as two USB 3.0 Type A ports and a USB 3.0 Type B port for accessories.

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this monitor, so we suggest you get it now because this price isn't likely to come back. 

