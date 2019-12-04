Selling out fast! Alienware's epic 34-inch monitor is now just $599

Hot on the heels of yesterday's epic XPS 13 deal (which is still available), Dell is now offering the Alienware 34-inch gaming monitor at an all-time price low.
For a limited time, you can get the Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for just $599.99. That's $750 off and $249 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Amazon and Walmart each offer it for $679).
Alienware 34" Curved Monitor: was $1,349 now $599 @ Dell
Take your gaming to the next level with the Alienware AW3418DW curved monitor. This 34-inch behemoth sports a 3440 x 1440 native resolution and has a 4ms response time. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which can minimize screen-tearing. It's now at an all-time price low. View Deal
The Editor's Choice Alienware AW3418DW is an ultra-wide gaming monitor with a mesmerizing 34-inch, 3400 x 1440-resolution display with a 120Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and buttery smooth 4ms response time. It offers a sharp, vibrant screen and it also supports Nvidia G-Sync technology, which helps minimize screen tearing. Simply put, it's one of the best curved monitors you can get.
The monitor also has a standard selection of inputs. In the back, you'll find HDMI and DisplayPort for connecting to your PC, as well as two USB 3.0 Type A ports and a USB 3.0 Type B port for accessories.
This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this monitor, so we suggest you get it now because this price isn't likely to come back.
