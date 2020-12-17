Second stimulus check status: Latest updates, amount and who gets it

A second stimulus check worth up to $600 could land in eligible American's mailboxes and bank accounts soon. Despite the proposed stimulus check 2 amount being half that of the first stimulus check, there's renewed hope for financial relief.

With the coronavirus still surging across the country, all eyes are on the distribution of a vaccine. But for now, a new relief bill would provide more immediate help in the form of small business loans, PPE distribution, virus testing and, hopefully, direct stimulus checks.

So what's the second stimulus check status? After months of unsuccessful negotiations among Congressional leaders, it seems they're close to an agreement. While the initial framework of the current bill excluded stimulus checks, direct payments are now on the table.

That said, these proposed checks are less than the $1,200 that millions of people received at the onset of the pandemic. We can assume stimulus check 2 eligibility guidelines for $600 checks are the same as they were for the first check.

People who make less than $75,000 a year, according to their most recent tax returns, qualify for the first round's entire payment. Married couples, meanwhile, received a a larger payment if they have a joint total income of $150,000 or less.

Here's everything we know about a second stimulus check, including new details on the amount.

A second stimulus check for $600 is currently included in a $916 billion stimulus plan proposed in a bipartisan effort to end the months-long spending stalemate in Congress.

The bipartisan framework provides aid for small businesses, resumes federal supplements to people receiving state unemployment benefits and gives money to institutions that are at the forefront of combating the coronavirus.

President-elect Joe Biden, as well as the big four of negotiations — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — are in favor of the bill, but it won't be easy to pass.

That's because it contains two items that have been a roadblock in negotiations. It provides liability protections for both large and small businesses against coronavirus-related lawsuits, which Republicans demand and which Democrats see as a a huge favor to corporations.

Likewise, it provides a fair amount of money to bail out cash-strapped state and local governments, which by law must balance their budgets but have had trouble making ends meet due a huge drop in tax payments. Democrats insist on this; Republicans think it's a waste of money.

In an effort to get around this obstacle, the bipartisan group now plans to split the bill in two, CNN reports. One new bill would contain the items most members of Congress agree on, while the other would contain the contentious provisions.

The stimulus check 2 date could come into focus now that we have a new wave of elected officials entering office in a few months. Whether negotiators agree on a new package before the end of this week, or this month, will determine how soon stimulus check 2 will come.

If a deal is going to happen before the end of this year, it'll need to happen soon. That said, leading negotiators are at work to agree on a package. It's possible a bill will be passed that doesn't include stimulus checks, even if it provides other types of relief.

On the bright side, the IRS's framework for stimulus check distribution is already in place, so payments can start going out as early as two weeks after legislation is passed.

Second stimulus check amount

Top negotiators are working on a bill that would provide stimulus checks of $600 to each taxpayer, half the original amount. Checks were not originally included in the bi-partisan plans formulated earlier this month, but have been tacked on as lawmakers close in on a deal.

Meanwhile, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has introduced his own stand-alone bill to send out a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks. If one of the new bipartisan bills passes and the other doesn't, then other Republican senators might be persuaded to support Hawley's bill.

However, it doesn't resume the unemployment-benefit supplements that are part of the $908 billion bipartisan bill and which some economists say are even more crucial than stimulus checks in helping hard-hit Americans.

Second stimulus check and Biden

It's not immediately clear what impact Biden's presidency could have on the status of stimulus payments once he's inaugurated in January, but the former vice president has previously spoken on how he plans to help improve the economy.

Biden said that "our economic plan will put a focus on a path to a strong recovery" during a speech that took place while results were still coming in on Thursday. The President-elect also has detailed The Biden Emergency Plan to Save the Economy on his website, which includes an increase in monthly Social Security checks and a minimum of $10,000 per person in student loan forgiveness.

Stimulus check 2 eligibility: Who qualifies for a second payment?

If you were eligible for the first stimulus check, you should also be eligible for stimulus check 2.

People who earned $75,000 or less per year according to their most recent tax returns qualified for the entire $1,200 stimulus check. Married people, or joint filers, who earn under $150,000 per year were eligible for $2,400.

Those who earn more, up to $100,000 per year, received a prorated amount.

You can use the stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you could expect from a second round of stimulus checks.

Stimulus check 2 calculator: See how much you're eligible for

There’s no guarantee that stimulus check 2 will pass, but it could be useful to know how much you money you'll get as you look into your next few months of personal finances. It’s also useful to read up on the best ways to spend your stimulus check if you don’t already have a plan for your payment.

Although the stimulus check 2 qualifications haven’t been set by the government, this free stimulus check 2 calculator offers a value estimate based on the criteria for the first check.

How it works: Go to https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/stimulus-check-heals. Complete the short questionnaire. Enter how you filed your taxes (single/joint), how many children you have and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019.

Second stimulus check: Why do we need round 2?

While the pace of job loss is slowing, a record-breaking amount people have already filed for unemployment since the pandemic began. Nearly 70 million Americans, or about 40% of the labor force, have filed for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, as reported by Fox Business.

More people could still be laid off due to a second wave of lockdowns and mandatory business closures. Financial technology firm SimplyWise reported that 63% of Americans require a second stimulus check if they're expected to pay bills.

70% of Americans also believe the government should issue a second stimulus check, according to The Motley Fool.

Second stimulus check for $2,000: Is it possible?

The second round of stimulus checks could be as high as $2,000, if a group of lawmakers can rally enough support. According to Business Insider, 17 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have sent a letter to Congressional leaders expressing support for a larger stimulus check 2 "of at least $2,000 for all working individuals and families" as well as six months of enhanced unemployment benefits.

At this point, it's unlikely $2,000 stimulus checks will happen. We could see the current proposal raised from $600, though.