Second stimulus check for $1,200 revealed today — when will you get it?

The next stimulus check, or stimulus check 2, will be revealed today during the Senate's second week of negotiations surrounding a new economic aid package called CARES 2.

Several GOP leaders have confirmed the forthcoming stimulus plan includes a second round of the $1,200 direct payments millions of Americans have received since April. Though we don't know yet whether everyone who received the first stimulus check will fulfill the stimulus check 2 eligibility requirements, it seems like this could be the case.

The framework of the new stimulus bill echoes that of the March CARES Act, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“We're talking about the same provision as last time, so our proposal is the exact same proposal as last time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is negotiating with lawmakers on behalf of the White House, told reporters last week.

Mnuchin also represents the IRS, the government bureau tasked with distributing stimulus checks to those who qualify. If and when stimulus check 2 is passed, the IRS will once again employ a system for sending checks via direct deposit and mail.

Though the IRS faced several setbacks while sending stimulus checks throughout spring, it more or less managed to get payments to everyone eligible. Hopefully we'll see a smoother process the second time around.

But when will those payments come? It depends on when the Senate can pass the next stimulus package and send it to the president for approval. Here's what we know about how soon that could happen.

When will second IRS stimulus checks come?

The stimulus check 2 date could be on track for sometime in August. There is pressure on the Senate to approve the next stimulus package on or before its next recess on August 7, according to Forbes.

But a stimulus check 2 delay may occur if lawmakers cannot pass a new economic aid bill before then. The Senate will be on recess between August 7 and September 7, so no further stimulus check 2 negotiations will take place during this period.

If legislation doesn’t pass before the break, senators will resume deliberations in September. Once a final package gets the green light, the IRS will need some time to process payments. According to the Motley Fool, the first checks could go out within two weeks of a bill passing and wrap up in seven weeks or less.