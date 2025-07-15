Samsung is giving its TVs a major AI upgrade — here’s what you can do now

Samsung is bringing some massive changes to its AI and "Click to Search" functionality for its 2025 TV lineup.

Samsung announced the update in a newsroom blog on its Korean site. It focuses on enhancing its Bixby AI voice assistant with improved natural language processing (NLP) while watching cable TV, Samsung TV Plus and terrestrial broadcasting.

The new update will only be applicable on 2025 TVs, specially its more premium sets that includes New QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame TVs. it will first roll out in Korea, then expand to other regions in the coming months.

Ask your 2025 Samsung TV 'anything'

It's no secret that Bixby is a bit of a headache to use on most Samsung sets, but the new Click to Search update should make it a far better experience. Samsung is kitting the Bixby assistant with better AI programming, specifically highlighting that users will feel "as if they were talking to their TV."

Newer models among the best Samsung TVs have a so-called AI button that will now have broader capabilities depending on the situation. When pressed, Bixby can either relay pertinent information about the on-screen content, or you can simply ask it a question about what's on-screen.

That's because Samsung has enhanced Bixby with Natural Language Processing (NLP). It's a subset in the field of AI that focuses on bridging human language with computer interpretation. It essentially will make Bixby far easier to use and more interactive.

This new Click to Search functionality will only be available in certain applications, like Samsung TV Plus, terrestrial broadcasting and cable TV. Samsung claims it's "considering expanding to OTT channels in the future," but gives no word on if it will be available with some of the best streaming services.

Samsung says the new update will only be applicable for 2025 sets. These include its Neo QLED models, like the Samsung QN990F 8K TV, OLED TVs, like the Samsung S95F, QLEDs, and even The Frame. It will first launch in Korea, then expand to other parts of the world later this year.

It's unclear if this update will be retroactively added to older models through Samsung's seve- year Tizen OS update plan, but it seems unlikely. Samsung promoted AI as the main backbone of its 2025 TV lineup, and the hardware on older sets might not be as capable — not to mention the fact that the AI button is only available on newer models.