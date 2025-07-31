I got a first look at LG's new home appliance releases — here's 3 that stood out to me

LG recently took me to its HQ in Seoul to do what I do best. No, not eating tteokbokki, although that is one of my favorite pastimes, but nerding out over home appliances.

As Tom's Guide's Homes Editor, I'm very familiar with the world of home appliances, and I've tested some of the top products in my own home. And while there are plenty of game-changing innovations happening right now, many involving AI or other smart features, I still think some of the most meaningful innovations require taking something so small and simple that we almost forgot we could make it better.

That's what stood out to me when I got hands-on with LG's new home appliance lineup when I visited its head office this month.

Amidst the ingenious smart cottage (which I deemed the "future of smart homes") and LG's groovy coffee-making robot was a roster of high-performing products that made small yet meaningful improvements on features you may have taken for granted.

Here are the three that stood out to me.

1. LG QuadWash Steam

LG TrueSteam dispensers on the dishwasher door (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My dishwasher has two washing arms. I'd be willing to bet yours does too. The LG QuadWash Steam (as the name suggests) has four that rotate to access hard-to-reach areas and maximize coverage.

There's also TrueSteam, which uses steam from boiling water to sanitize as well as clean your tableware. The steam is sprayed from the top, bottom, and front of the main tub, and you can see in the photo above where it's ejected from the bottom of the dishwasher door. This is angled to perfectly sanitize your cutlery, which is a big win from me.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cherry on the cake is the Smart Rack+, which takes 3 adjustable racks and allows you to lift your top rack to give some additional clearance to larger plates, big casseroles, and chopping boards. This is one of my biggest gripes with my dishwasher: I have lots of very wide frying pans that block the washing arms on the top rack from spinning, forcing me to wash them by hand. And turns out, there's a simple fix.

You can buy LG's QuadWash line starting at $749 at Home Depot.

U.K. readers can buy it from August 2025.

2. LG NeoChef Microwave

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Most microwaves look the same, so it's easy to think they all work the same. But the LG NeoChef features something called a Smart Inverter, which makes a tangible difference to how your microwave reheats or defrosts.

A lot of microwave inverters will turn on and off periodically throughout cooking to tailor the intensity of heating, which can result in uneven cooking but also leads to a higher energy consumption. The NeoChef uses a smart inverter which has a consistent input, leading to an even heat distribution and cooking foods up to 1.5 times faster.

But the most mind-blowing feature of this microwave is its hexagonal turntable stabilizer ring. How many wheels does your microwave turntable sit on? Mine sits on 3, and it's so easily thrown off that it's always tipping or moving out of place. It's genuinely very annoying.

Why, oh why, doesn't every microwave feature a hexagonal turntable? By using 5 wheels, your plate won't tip or shift out of place because it's a lot more balanced in day-to-day use.

The NeoChef will launch in the U.K. in Q3, but can be bought in the U.S. for $289.

3. LG Comfort Kit

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

LG's Comfort Kit is a great example of how simple it can be to fix everyday problems. One thing that I learned from LG is that people with disabilities prefer to use the same appliances as everyone else, and can feel restricted by having to buy from a range of 'disability-friendly' products. LG worked with the Disability Advisory Group to create the Comfort Kit, which brings add-on products that are designed to work with the brand's existing range of appliances.

If you're a wheelchair user, a product like LG's Styler steam closet can offer a more convenient way to steam and sanitize clothing without having to use an iron and ironing board. And these appliances can be made much more accessible with some thoughtful tweaks, like the addition of a hanger with a long handle, which can be lifted and slotted into place from a seated position.

I was also impressed by the Easy Handle, which allows users to attach assistive devices to washing machine detergent box handles and door handles to make them easier to open. The dial pictured above uses a ball to allow users with limited mobility in their hands to twist between settings, without having to use their fingers.

The ComfortKit will launch in Q4 of 2025.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.