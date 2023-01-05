Samsung unveils 2,000-nit OLED screen — but it could miss Galaxy S23 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is just around the corner with the latest Galaxy S23 release date rumors suggesting a February 1 launch. But news from CES 2023 just added a new wrinkle to our S23 expectations..

At this week's CES trade show, Samsung Display (opens in new tab) announced that its OLED smartphone panel just became the world’s first to achieve 2,000 nit brightness certification. This Ultra Dynamic Range (UDR) display was certified by the independent UL Solutions at both 1,500 nits and 2,000 nits brightness and can likely achieve peak brightness higher than 2,000 nits.

According to Samsung, this UDR display will “show more realistic quality with rich color expression.” We'll have to see it in the field to confirm, but it definitely sounds as if this display represents the future for the best Samsung phones .

Unfortunately, it might not represent the near future. While initial Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors suggested that Samsung could equip its top-of-the-line phone with the brightest display ever, the current expectation is more muted.

⭕️Officially and exclusively😮#GalaxyS23Ultra will support 1750 Nits brightnessBut when you reach the highest degree under the sun, the brightness of the colors will be higher and clearer than the Galaxy S22 UltraHave you been waiting for this figure?#A_Q @technizoconcept pic.twitter.com/4ssaK4o9dkDecember 25, 2022 See more

The most recent leaks from tipster Ahmed Qwaider claim that the Galaxy S23 lineup will feature nearly identical displays to the Galaxy S22 lineup (opens in new tab). Additionally, Qwaider has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will top out at 1,750 nits (opens in new tab) brightness.

Further complicating things is that even if this new UDR display isn’t ready for mass production, Samsung Display already has a 2,000 nit peak brightness OLED display — on the iPhone 14 Pro . Granted, our reading with a light meter topped out at 1,448 nits, but that's still brighter than the 1,359-nit result we got when testing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra .

In other words, Samsung could be leaving out not one, but two separate — superior — 2,000 nit peak brightness displays from its upcoming flagship phone.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

Time will tell which display ultimately makes it onto the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup, so stay tuned to our latest coverage of the S23 as the rumored release date approaches. Plus, follow along with our CES 2023 coverage so you catch all the latest tech innovations unveiled at the Las Vegas industry showcase.