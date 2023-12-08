Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak gives us a big hint of what Galaxy S25 will look like

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could see some major design changes that may influence future Samsung phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25, according to the Korean leaker Yeux1122.

Firstly, they confirmed prior reports that the size of both the external and internal Galaxy Z Fold 6 screens will be increased. It was not indicated exactly how big the new screens will be, nor if other aspects like brightness or resolution will change.

The increase in screen size indicates a step in the right direction since we complained about the minimal change between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover display. We just hope it doesn't make the phone feel too unwieldy, especially when closed.

Outside of larger screens the blog also reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use the same design code as the Galaxy S25 and later phones in the series. This specifically refers to a smaller bezel around the display, meaning the screen would take up even more of the phone's face. The blog also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will see these design changes, too.

Finally, Samsung is reportedly aiming to reduce the weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This weight loss is surprising considering the larger panels, and it does raise questions about how sturdy the phone will be. However, the OnePlus Open is lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and has larger cover and main displays.

(Image credit: Future)

There is no information in the leak regarding the inclusion of an S Pen, which is a rumored feature that we and many others would be excited to see. The size increase for the screen would certainly make drawing and writing with a stylus on a Z Fold even more enjoyable, but that wouldn't necessarily square with yeux1122's claim the phone will be getting lighter.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been the subject of a fair amount of speculation recently, from rumors of an official dust protection rating to the potential lack of a camera upgrade.

We will know more for sure when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 releases, probably sometime around summer 2024. However, we will likely have to wait until 2025 for the Galaxy S25 to see how similar the designs are.