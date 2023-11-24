iOS 17.2 — 5 biggest new features coming to your iPhone

The iOS 17.2 update is coming next month and it’s bringing some welcome changes to the iPhone. Apple seems to be focusing on the user experience, but each of the new iOS 17 upgrades offer something that will make using the best iPhones more of a pleasant experience.

We have compiled a list of a few of the more exciting features that are coming to iOS 17.2. If your device is compatible then there’s plenty to look forward to, so if there is anything we have missed then let us know what you are interested in.

Journaling looks to be a mental health bastion

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the new features in iOS 17.2 is the Journal app, which many people have been looking forward to since its announcement in June. However, there was disappointment when the feature wasn’t included in the initial release of the iOS 17. Thankfully this will be rectified with 17.2 and the journal looks to be everything we hoped for.

The Journal will allow people to write down their thoughts, add pictures and videos, and even set reminders about when to write down their thoughts. This has the potential to be a big draw as it has been shown that journaling can be great for mental health. We have compiled a guide on how to use the Journal app for those looking to get the best out of the feature.

Collaborative music playlists will make group listening a breeze

The ability to host group playlists for your friends and family is a feature that will add more to the social aspect of the iPhone. The Collaborative playlist will allow people to add favorite songs and albums to a shared playlist. This addition will make creating party playlists a breeze and allow friends to share their latest musical love.

Apple wants more security for iMessage

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

iOS 17.2 has added a new security feature that allows users to verify their contacts. The system, known as iMessage contact key verification, can display a code that verifies who you are talking to. iMessage contact key verification was unveiled in December 2022 and was marketed primarily to people at higher risk of phishing scams. However, everyone should be thankful for a more secure experience while using their devices. We have a guide on how to enable contact key identification on your device for added peace of mind.

iOS 17.2 aims to improve the Apple TV experience

The update will also change how Apple TV can be used. iOS 17.2 is offering a more user-friendly layout on phones. The separate tabs in the store have been removed for Movies and TV shows . Instead, they’ve now been combined into a single section instead. This simpler layout will make using Apple TV more of a draw and could help to push Apple to improve the service even more in later updates.

Apple has made disabling this keyboard option easier

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

iOS 17.2 has also added a new feature to help users to disable inline predictions. The update has added a new ‘show predictions inline’ toggle to the system. This means users can visit their keyboard settings and switch the toggle to ‘off’. This is one of those changes that won’t affect everyone, but it will be a welcome addition to those who want to avoid autocomplete features.

Outlook: iOS 17.2 has a lot of quality-of-life changes

This update has several quality-of-life improvements for their phones and there's a lot to be excited for. The addition of the long-awaited journal feature, music and the Apple TV improvements will help people to get the most enjoyment out of their phone. Meanwhile, the security and system improvements will improve both peace of mind and usability.