Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could finally get a much bigger cover screen

The outer display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be getting a much-needed size increase to 3.4 inches, says leaker Ross Young (opens in new tab).

As well as the display area boost, Young claims that panel shipments for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will begin in May (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, production of the phone will supposedly commence a month later in June.

Young had initially said the display would be an even larger 3.8 inches, but he revised this after fellow leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) questioned it. It now seems that the 3.8-inch figure was accurate for part of the display assembly, but it isn't the size of the usable screen. Either way, this would be a considerable increase over the 1.9-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and previous models.

The larger outer screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 should also allow it to compete against the Oppo Find N2 Flip more effectively. This flip foldable (sadly, not sold in the U.S.) features a 3.6-inch cover display with specialized widgets that allow a user to take photos, check the weather and more without needing to open the phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 4's cover display can already do some of this too, but it's less versatile overall, plus fiddlier to use because of its smaller size.

No other big upgrades?

Based on the existing crop of Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumors, the new cover screen could be the foldable's most noticeable upgrade. Apparently, its cameras likely won't change in terms of megapixels, but could still see their sensors updated for enhanced photography. It could also be using the same Samsung-exclusive chipset as the Galaxy S23 series, although fortunately for Z Flip fans, Samsung appears to have increased the available performance for the Z Flip 5.

Samsung's established a pattern of launching new foldables in August each year, so that's when we should see the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as well as the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5, make their first official appearances. If that's too long a wait for you, then you can take a look at our current best foldable phones picks to help you make the right purchase today.

