Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case leak just confirmed massive upgrade

Last week it emerged that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get the biggest upgrade in the series’ short history. The cover screen — currently a 1.9-inch strip for notifications and camera view finding — looks set to expand to a massive 3.4 inches, covering the whole front of the device.

That reveal came from the very accurate leaker OnLeaks, and now we have another piece of evidence via reliable tipster Ice Universe.

The leaker published a couple of pictures of transparent cases for the upcoming foldable. As you can see from the embeds below, both pictures contain large cutouts for the front screen, which should make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a whole lot more usable when in its folded state.

ExclusiveThe Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 protective case has leaked, confirming its unique "folder screen" design. pic.twitter.com/8x7s0gdDJPMay 5, 2023 See more

In all, the case has room for three cutouts: the camera, the LED flash and a large one for the screen itself which oddly isn’t entirely symmetrical — just as OnLeaks’ renders predicted.

and pic.twitter.com/7MIr3M12ChMay 6, 2023 See more

According to the leaker, the 3.4-inch screen will have a resolution of 720 x 748 — quite the bump from the current generation’s 1.9-inch 512 x 260 panel.

There's just one problem...

But while more screen space without increasing the overall footprint should be a cause for celebration, there is a slight cause for concern: battery life. Bright, high-resolution displays are one of the biggest drains on battery life, and foldables have a whole extra one to power.



Worryingly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series already suffers from historically poor battery life. In our tests, we found that the 3,700mAh battery of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 lasted around 8.5 with adaptive refresh rates enabled — a big improvement on the 5:43 offered by its predecessor, but still a long way short of the kind of stamina the best phone batteries offer.



We haven’t heard about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 getting an advance on 3,700mAh, so that could prove to be an Achille’s Heel for the handset.



We could find out sooner than you would expect. While Samsung has typically released new foldables in August, the leaker Revegnus believes that this year we could be looking at a July launch. For now check out our Galaxy Z Flip 5 hub and our Galaxy Z Fold 5 page for all the latest rumors and leaks.