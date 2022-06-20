Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's biggest design upgrade may have just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could have a much less obvious display crease according to Ice Universe (opens in new tab). This is something the leaker has tipped before for the rumored upcoming Z Fold 4, but this time they've got images to show us to prove the point.

As the photos below seem to show, there's still a crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display (below, right), but it's much shallower than the canyon of a crease in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen. The shallower dip in the Z Fold 4's screen will likely be even harder to spot when there's content on the display.

Fold3 vs Fold4 creases taken at the same angle (intercepted part) pic.twitter.com/iY67S85UEVJune 19, 2022 See more

The crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was noticeable even back at launch, but given it's still the top of our best foldable phones guide, it's a forgivable problem. But with the Galaxy Fold now due for its fourth iteration, it's high time for Samsung to start ironing out the creases in its foldables.

If IU's images are genuine, perhaps it shows that Samsung's been learning a thing or two from rival foldables like the Honor Magic V or the Oppo Find N. These foldables have much less prominent creases in their inner displays because of their hinge design, and with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 itself rumored to be getting a new type of hinge, this could be something Samsung has adopted for itself.

Other than that new hinge, we've heard via other rumors that Samsung could give the Z Fold 4 a camera overhaul, with the same three rear sensors as the Galaxy S22. It may also use the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset for a performance boost over the Galaxy S22 series as well as the Z Fold 3, and a slightly wider, shorter form factor for more comfortable usage.

As for the phone's launch, we may see that happen on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5. Make sure you check out our rumor hubs for these devices and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the meantime to get the latest leaks and rumors before that alleged announcement.