Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's new features could include on-screen searching and smarter voice recording

Another batch of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features has been revealed by leaker Ahmed Qwaider, giving us even more potential reasons to pay attention to Samsung's rumored upcoming flagship phone.

For example, Qwaider says one addition to the Galaxy S24's feature set is the ability to circle items on-screen to search them. It sounds like a similar feature, or possibly the same feature, that was found in the Android 14 QPR2 beta, so presumably this is where Samsung got the basic code from. We assume you’ll have to enable something before circling an object, like calling up Google Assistant, but it sounds like a nice streamlining of something many users will come across in using their phone day-to-day.

On top of that, there may also be an upgrade to the Samsung voice recorder app that will let it differentiate between up to ten speakers when recording a conversation. Google Pixel users already have the excellent Recorder app that fulfills much the same purpose, but if Samsung can get this upgraded feature right, then perhaps it could beat Google when it comes to transcriptions.

In another tweet, Qwaider also explains how the phone will be able to write passages of text based on a prompt, and even summarize it for you. Also, the Single Take function, which grabs multiple types of photos and videos in a single tap of the shutter button for you to sort through later, will apparently work at up to 10x zoom. Single Take on the Galaxy S23 series only works at standard magnification, so offering use of the telephoto camera on the new phone will make this far more versatile.

More AI features for the pile

All of these join the other features we're expecting as part of Samsung's One UI 6.1, like AI wallpaper generation, photo editing, note summarizing and in-call translation. We have heard that Samsung will push the Galaxy S24's AI smarts, powered by its Samsung Gauss generative AI model, hard when it launches and markets the phone, and from what the rumors tell us, there's certainly a lot of new AI-powered stuff to shout about. We just hope this doesn't come at the expense of updating other key features like the cameras or display.

We are expecting the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra to launch early next year, with the most specific rumors claiming January 17th will be the big day. Whenever it does appear, we'll be jumping in to try out all of these features (assuming they're a) real and b) make it to launch) as soon as we get our hands on a sample.