Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra colors confirmed after cases leak online

The Samsung Galaxy S23 news hasn’t all been good this week. In fact, Samsung's next flagships may be getting delayed because the company can't decide what it's going to charge for its 2023 handsets. But at least we now have a pretty clear idea of what colors the new phones will come in — especially the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra .

A leak from tipster Evan Blass (opens in new tab) on Twitter revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra S Pen will come in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black. The color of the stylus tends to match the colors of the phone itself, so it's a pretty safe bet that the the S23 Ultra will be available in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black, too — assuming Blass is correct about the S Pen colors.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Leaked accessory information posted by Evan Blass (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

There's some conflict between Blass' leak and previous reports about Samsung Galaxy S23 colors. In November, leaker Roland Quandt tweeted out S Pen colors (opens in new tab) for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, claiming the stylus would come in “Black, Green, Rose (aka light Pink), Beige.”

It's possible that the differences here are a matter of semantics. Quandt's Rose/Light Pink could be Blass' Lavender, while the Beige color might be another name for Cream. Regardless, nothing is official until we hear from Samsung.

Unfortunately, as previously mentioned, that may take some time. While we had been expecting the launch of the Galaxy S23 lineup in early February 2023, it seems that Samsung still hasn’t set its pricing for the new phones.

Thankfully, it seems that the release date may only get pushed till later in February so hopefully, we won’t be kept waiting long.

Samsung Galaxy S23 cases leaked

In addition to the S Pen colors leak, we also got a look at some of the cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. As you saw in the earlier slideshow, the list provided by Blass is a long one.

(Image credit: Mobile Fun Uk)

Luckily, Mobile Fun UK (opens in new tab) was able to provide us with a look at some of these cases, specifically the Galaxy S23 SmartView case in Cream, the Galaxy S23 Ultra SmartView case in Lilac (Lavender), the S23 Silicon Case in Khaki (Green) and the S23 Ultra Leather Case in Camel. It's worth remembering that case makers often promote cases before a phone's actual announcement, and what could eventually ship might wind up looking quite different than the images above. Still, it’s fun to see what cases you could be accessorizing your new phone with come February.