Samsung Galaxy S23 alleged pricing problems could delay its launch

We may see a delay to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series' alleged release date because Samsung apparently can't make up its mind on how much to charge for the new devices.

Leaker The Galox (opens in new tab) on Twitter is claiming a "mid to late February release" for Samsung's new flagship phones, a little later than the early February release that previous rumors have alluded to (opens in new tab). The tipster, who has a reasonable reputation for accuracy, claimed Samsung "deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release."

Looking at the Galaxy S22, we have the basic model starting at $800, the Galaxy S22 Plus going for $1,000 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1,200. We were expecting Samsung to keep these prices the same for the Galaxy S23 series, but if this leak is correct, Samsung may be trying to adapt to its rivals' pricing shifts.

With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max having increased in price from previous years, perhaps Samsung's now considering raising the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra to show its top-tier phone is just as valuable. Equally, with phones like the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offering similar levels of quality to the Galaxy S line but for hundreds of dollars less, Samsung may be trying to figure out if it can drop the S23 models' price a bit to be more competitive.

Although we've had no specific prices rumored for the Galaxy S23 series, yet, there have been plenty of other tips about what these new phones could launch. For instance, we should be getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and new 12MP selfie cameras for all models. The basic S23 and S23 Plus meanwhile are rumored to be getting a new design that will make them look more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Galaxy S23 Ultra. And as for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, its biggest new change is believed to be a 200MP main camera, replacing the 108MP sensor that Samsung's been using on its Ultra phones since they first launched in 2020.

Even if the launch is delayed as TheGalox suggests, it's not that long a wait to find out the truth of these rumors. Hopefully, Samsung makes a decision about Galaxy S23 series pricing quickly, and we're also crossing our fingers that the price will be going down for at least one of the models.