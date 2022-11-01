Samsung Galaxy S23 rumor hints at a surprisingly early launch date

We may see the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra arrive mere days into 2023, if this latest leak is accurate.

Leaker Connor (@oreXda (opens in new tab)) on Twitter (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)) posted an alleged advert from major Korean mobile provider KT, promoting a pre-registration program for the Galaxy S23 series running between December 23 and January 5. The image was withdrawn by the leaker after discovering it was not genuine, which makes us suspicious about the dates given. However for now, the leaker is still sticking with the claim that users will be able to register between those dates, while warning they'd need to check their sources again (opens in new tab).

Although pre-registering is only a way for users to get their spot in the pre-order queue early, and it's not guaranteed every retailer would start so early, having it start on December 23 is unprecedentedly soon. With the period ending on January 5, that seems to suggest this date or thereabouts could be the date of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, where it would reveal the Galaxy S23 series and officially open pre-orders.

For comparison, Samsung opened its own pre-registrations for the Galaxy S22 series in late January this year. It then launched the phone on February 9, when it also closed registrations and opened up pre-orders.

Other rumors for the Galaxy S23 series' release date point to similar sorts of timings but can't agree precisely when. Based on the alleged certification for the phone in Korea, February has looked like the most probable release window up to now, since it also fits in with Samsung's tendency to launch new Galaxy S phones in February or early March. But a mid-January launch has also been rumored though, which would make sense when taken with the pre-registration timings rumored above.

Currently, it's looking as if the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will bear a lot of similarities to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, other than a new chipset (either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or an Exynos 2300 from Samsung), higher-res selfie cameras and a refreshed design. The Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to be mostly the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra too, but may also gain a 200MP main camera and an upgraded display, as well as the new chipset also seen on the cheaper models.