Samsung Galaxy S23 battery and camera specs just got leaked

More Samsung Galaxy S23 camera and battery details have emerged thanks to new claims from sources speaking to GalaxyClub (opens in new tab). While some of the specs are the same as we've seen before, there still look to be a couple of upgrades in store.

First off, the Galaxy S23 Plus will allegeldy feature a 4,700 mAh battery, which would be a minor increase over the Galaxy S22 Plus' 4,500 mAh. However, that's still not quite as large as the Galaxy S21 Plus' 4,800 mAh battery, the peak battery capacity for the mid-sized Galaxy S model.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery is also tipped in this report, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. That's the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which we expected but are glad to see backed up anyway.

There's still more to this leak though. It claims that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus' ultrawide cameras will again be 12MP in resolution. GalaxyClub's source wasn't able to confirm the Galaxy S23 Ultra's ultrawide camera resolution, but we'd assume that it'll also be 12MP, going by previous Ultra Galaxies.

Also, GalaxyClub asserts that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus' telephoto cameras will have 10MP sensors, just as before. It currently has no knowledge of the zoom lens' power, but we'd assume it'll be 3x optical again like the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

Finally, GalaxyClub repeated its sources' claims from some months back that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will get 12MP selfie cameras. That would be a resolution increase from the 10MP sensor that Samsung has used for the front camera of several Galaxy S generations, aside from the Ultra models and their 40MP selfie cameras.

It's expected that the Galaxy S23 range will launch early next year, possibly earlier than in previous years with the aim of attracting potential iPhone upgraders. There are no pricing leaks so far, so hopefully there will be no pricing change for any of the three rumored Galaxy S23s. But with other phones having become more expensive over the past year, it may be wise to prepare for a Galaxy S23 price increase.

Other rumored changes include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Exynos 2300 processor on all models, a new Galaxy S22 Ultra-like design for the base and Plus models, and a new 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.