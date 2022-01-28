Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to suffer major stock issues

If you’re hoping to upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra next month, then you’ll need to get your order in quickly as the upcoming flagship phone is expected to suffer major stock issues.

At least that's according to South Korean leaker Dohyun Kim, who claimed Samsung is expecting the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be so popular that demand will outstrip its limited supply. This could lead to delivery estimates that stretch as long as three months in the worst-case scenario.

Kim does note delivery delays will only stretch to a quarter of a year if the situation is "bad." However, at least some form of delay to Galaxy S22 Ultra orders seems fairly likely. The launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max were blighted by stock issues last year, and it’s hard to see Samsung’s latest powerhouse avoiding the same fate.

Samsung is expecting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be sold A LOT compared to the production yield. They are also expecting that the delivery might take about 3 months if bad, which is worse than Galaxy Z Fold3. pic.twitter.com/POuFyorquCJanuary 26, 2022 See more

A recent leak has suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch at a pretty obscene price. The phone has been tipped to cost a whopping $1,299 at release. Such a high initial price point may be enough to dissuade a few potential buyers from day one adoption which in turn would ease supply issues.

However, a lot of leaks and hints from Samsung itself suggest the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note line, with a Note-inspired design and an integrated S Pen. This could lead to increased demand as Samsung would be courting both fans of the Ultra and Note ranges with the most premium model in the Galaxy S22 lineup, which is also expected to contain a standard and Plus model.

A fresh leak from WinFuture may have also revealed the device's full spec sheet. The phone will likely sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the U.S. and the Exynos 2200 in the U.K.. Camera-wise expect to see a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide angle sensor and two 10MP telephoto lenses on the rear, with 10x and 3x optical zooms. The selfie camera should be a 50MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 9. If you’ve already decided you want the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be your next handset, we strongly advise securing you a pre-order as soon as they go live to avoid disappointment and a lengthy wait.