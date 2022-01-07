Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra first display test results beat iPhone 13 Pro

You may have heard the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumor about it having the brightest display of any smartphone we've seen. A new rumor has backed this up, showing that it can thoroughly beat the iPhone 13 series on paper, but it also suggests that the Ultra won't be the only model with this ability.

Results of display testing for the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra by Chinese regulators were shared by EqualLeaks on Telegram (via PhoneArena). These results, both for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions of the phone according to what we currently know about the model numbers Samsung is using, shows only one set of scores, which seems to show that Samsung's latest display tech won't be reserved purely for the top model.

(Image credit: EqualLeaks)

First off, the tests record the sizes of the two phones' displays. The S22 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch display according to the results, the same size as the screen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.55-inch display, smaller than the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus.

Both phones managed an impressive peak brightness of 1,750 nits. This matches with a previous Galaxy S22 Ultra display leak which also gave the 1,750 nit figure.

This is a dazzling result. It's over 900 nits brighter than the Galaxy S21 Ultra managed on our display tests last year, and 550 nits brighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the S22 Ultra's biggest rival.

We can also see in these results that both displays managed to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. That's a lot better than the 81% that the S21 Ultra or the 77% that the iPhone 13 Pro Max manage, and should make for more colorful and more accurate-looking images and video on the displays of the S22 Plus and Ultra.

Finally, we can also see that both phones feature LTPO displays, the technology that allows for fully adaptive refresh rates. This was reserved for the S21 Ultra last year, so it's good to see the technology trickle down to the middle model in the S22 series.

Beyond its screen, the S22 series has also been rumored to be adding an integrated stylus to the Ultra model, after introducing a compatible S Pen for the S21 Ultra last year. We may also see changes to the camera system through the introduction of a "Super Clear Lens", and a new focus on detailed, 108MP photography. The rumors also say we should expect Samsung to reveal the S22 series next month, early in February.

Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 page for all the latest rumors and leaks as we get closer to launch.