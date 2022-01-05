Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could have brightest display ever

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could have the brightest display of any smartphone ever, according to SamMobile.

Citing industry sources, the publication claimed that the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra could have displays that hit a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. That's a significant boost over the peak brightness of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which topped out at 1,300 nits and 1,500 nits respectively.

For reference, peak brightness is the maximum brightness a screen will automatically ramp up to in order to improve visibility in very bright environments, say outdoors on a sunny day. That’s all very nice from a practical point of view, but a searingly bright screen has other advantages.

In general, a display with a higher peak brightness can facilitate better levels of contrast in colors and variation from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. Proper high dynamic range, such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision, tend to work best with displays that have a peak brightness in excess of 1,000 nits.

The displays on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range were far from bad; Samsung has always made flagship phones with very good screens. But if the rumor is accurate, this upgrade could be a notable boost, especially on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which looks set to be a spiritual successor to the Note series.

Big phones with bright displays make for excellent gaming and video devices, sometimes offering a better panel than some of the best TVs. But they also help when it comes to editing photos, with increased brightness helping users pick out finer details that may have been missed on duller screens.

Potentially having the brightest panel around could put the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra on the top of the pile when it comes to watching movies, gaming or manipulating photos on the move.

Not that a bright display is the only thing the Galaxy S22 range has going for it. All three models are expected to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or the rumored new Exynos 2200 for a performance boost. Upgraded camera capabilities and sensors are also tipped, and charging speeds are predicted to get a boost.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is looking set to be the most exciting phone of the trio, with the aforementioned Note-style design allowing it to store an S Pen, as well as offering a sleek look and an expansive display. With the Galaxy S22 tipped for a February 9 reveal, be prepared to see it compete for the top spot in our best phones list very soon.