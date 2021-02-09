Samsung Galaxy S22 could support this crazy fast charger

Samsung's next flagship phone, potentially the Galaxy S22, could come with a super-fast 65W charger.

MySmartPrice spotted a technical inspection listing for the potential new charger that's believed to support a maximum output of 20V at 3.25 amps. That roughly translates to a 65W charger; for reference, the OnePlus 8T offers 65W charging but does it through a power output of 5V at 6.5 amps.

Such a charger would be the fastest one Samsung has offered yet. The Samsung Galaxy S21 supports fast charging, but its now-optional charger is only rated for 25W; it can use higher wattage chargers, however.

The alleged 65W Samsung charger is also said to support USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which allows the unit to adjust the output voltage and current to enable high-speed charging.

The charging unit was initially spotted in Korea in September 2020. According to the TUV SUD certification report, the issued date of the certification dates back to January 15.

(Image credit: TUV SUD)

So this charger could be ready for the next Samsung flagship phone. That might be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Or potentially the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, if the South Korean company does indeed keep making the Note, given the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a lot of Note-like features.

Samsung recently followed Apple’s footsteps in deciding not to include bundled chargers for the Galaxy S21 series. So a 65W charger could also be an optional extra with the Galaxy S22. However, there is still hope that in the near future users will be able to purchase a more powerful and faster-charging unit for their next Samsung smartphone.

In the meantime, if you're after a phone that doesn't need to be charged that often, then check out our best phone battery life list.