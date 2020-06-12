Samsung Galaxy S20 leak reveals cheaper new model to take on iPhone 12

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite — rumored to be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) — is reportedly coming early next year to offer a budget option for the company's latest flagship. It would launch shortly after the iPhone 12, which is set for a late-fall release.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite before it, the Galaxy S20 FE will cost less than current S20 models but deliver several of the same features. According to SamMobile, the site behind reputable Samsung leaks, the S20 FE is in the works under model numbers SM-G780 and SM-G781.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is filed as SM-G770, so there's reason to believe Samsung is sticking to an intentional labeling system for the watered-down version of the S20's predecessor.

SamMobile also said it can "elusively confirm" that this budget Galaxy S20 variant "will take over" the existing Galaxy S10 Lite lineup.

Instead, people looking to get the features of a Samsung flagship should keep an eye out for an S20 with a 'Fan Edition' addendum. That name is also reported by display consultant Ross Young, who has provided a number of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaks in recent months.

In conversation with Young, XDA Developer's Max Weinbach proposed a January launch for a cheaper S20 model. It could debut at CES 2021, like how the S10 Lite was unveiled at CES 2020.

SamMobile said there will be three versions of the S20 FE including optional 5G models, although it's unknown whether those versions will be available globally or limited to certain countries.

The site believes the Galaxy S20 FE will offer 128GB minimum of storage and will ship with Android 10. It should also get Samsung's One UI 2.5, rumored to release alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August.

