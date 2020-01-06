Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite hands-on review: The new budget phone to beat?

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is an absolutely gigantic phone that could rival last year's Galaxy S10 Plus when it comes to battery life, performance and, best of all, price.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price and availability

Samsung hasn't announced pricing for the S10 Lite. The company also hasn't said when the phone will be available to buy, or where you can get it. The Lite branding suggests a more affordable handset than the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite design and display

The S10 Lite is a massive 6.7-inch smartphone that is larger than even the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung made some trade-offs for that big screen, though: The S10 Lite's display is lower-res (full-HD+) than the S10 Plus (wide quad HD+), it's Super AMOLED rather than Dynamic AMOLED and the materials are a little less premium (a glassy plastic rather than glass).

The S10 Lite comes in three shades: Prism White, Prism Black and an elegant Prism Blue. All three are incredibly fingerprint magnets, if that kind of thing is important to you.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite cameras

The Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple-lens array, like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, but the two cameras are very, very different.

The S10 Lite sports a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens with Super Steady optical image stabilization, a 12-MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and, interestingly, a 5-MP macro lens for shooting subjects at close range.

The Note 10 Lite's cameras are a little more conventional (wide, ultra-wide and telephoto). We're curious to see how the S10 Lite's macro results fare against the incredible photos we've seen from the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery

Like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the S10 Lite has an absolutely gigantic 4,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 Plus sports a 4,100 mAh battery and lasted 12:35 on the Tom's Guide Battery Test. With a less battery-intensive display, we expect the S10 Lite so turn in an impressive performance.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite performance

The Galaxy S10 Lite packs in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset but lacks the Galaxy S10 Plus's productivity-oriented storage (256GB) and RAM (up to 12GB) options. The S10 Lite offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM and just 128GB of storage.

The 855 processor also powers the S10 Plus, and that phone was one of the top-performing Android flagships of 2019. The S10 Plus starts with 8GB of RAM, which contributes to its blazing fast performance, but the S10 Lite shouldn't lag that far behind.

Outlook

The Galaxy S10 Lite's battery and processor could put it ahead of the Android competition. An ultra-low price would seal the deal.

We're curious to see how the S10 Lite's cameras, particularly the outlandish 48-MP wide-angle lens and the 5-MP macro lens, stack up against the device's pricier predecessors.

Stay tuned for a full review of the Galaxy S10 Lite.