Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pricing reportedly leaked — and it’s not good news

The next Samsung Unpacked event is still three weeks away, but a new leak might have just revealed the most important announcements: Pricing information for all the devices Samsung is expected to have on show.

Or at least that’s assuming the prices posted on European retailer LambdaTek (via Reddit) are to be believed. However, these prices do match up with some of the rumors we’ve heard before.

LambdaTek’s listings show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, with the two versions priced at €1,676 and €1,781 respectively. That converts to $1,974 and $2,098, so pretty close to the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, rather than the reduced price that had previously been rumored.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is listed as having 128GB and 256GB storage options, with featured prices of €977/$1,151 and €1,023/$1,205. If true, that would make the Z Flip 3 noticeably cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as rumors have previously claimed.

On top of that, LambdaTek has listings for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at €149/$175, while the Galaxy Watch 4 prices range depending on which model you get and what size you want. Wi-Fi model listings start at €257/$302 for a 40mm aluminum version and go all the way up to €379/$446 for a 46mm steel model.

Meanwhile, the 4G Galaxy Watch 4s are allegedly starting at €298/$351 for a 40mm aluminum model and climb to €420/$494 for the 46mm steel model. In both cases, we can expect prices to vary depending on whether you want the Classic or Active Galaxy Watch models.

There’s a lot to take in with these prices, and it doesn’t help that the listings for the Galaxy Watch 4 are jumbled and confusing. In any case it’s always worth remembering not to put too much stake in rumors like this, because there’s no telling how accurate they actually are. So we’re going to have to wait for Samsung Unpacked to find out exactly what we’re expected to pay for these new devices.

Set for August 11, we're expecting Unpacked to reveal Samsung's alleged brace of foldable phones, both of which are expected to have notable upgrades in areas like the camera and display.