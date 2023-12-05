Samsung Galaxy A55 could look a lot like the Galaxy S24 according to leaked images

Recently a new leak has given prospective customers their first look at the Samsung Galaxy A55. Surprisingly, it seems that Samsung’s affordable line of phones has taken a fair few hints from the Galaxy S24 as well as its predecessor the A54.

The renders come from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, and are based on leaked schematics of the upcoming phone. show that the A55 has a flat-screen and rounded corners. It looks to be made from polished metal, likely aluminum which would be an upgrade from the A54's plastic frame.

This metal bump does mean that the phone's expected size is 161.1 x 77.3 x 8.2mm (6.34 x 3.0 x 0.32 inches) in size. This would make the phone larger than the prior A54 that came in at 6.2 x 3.0 x 0.32 inches. The question will be if the inclusion of the bump will make the A55 slightly more uncomfortable to hold or if it will even be noticeable.

The screen is reportedly a 6.5-inch flat display featuring a central Infinity-O front camera. The infinity camera design is one of the staples of the Samsung brand, with the smaller presence of the camera allowing for a more seamless screen profile. The handset is expected to feature a full HD+ resolution (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) at the 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 seems to have a sim card port at the top of the phone, and a USB-C charging port. There is no headphone jack visible here, so any prospective buyers will need to purchase Bluetooth headphones or an adapter to listen to anything on their phone.

The A55 could come with a very reasonable 8GB of RAM and either 128GB of storage or 256GB. The handset is also said to have the Exynos 1480 chipset and an AMD GPU, which is a straight upgrade to the A54. The leak also indicates that the A55’s battery would be 5,000mAh with support for 25W fast charging.

Finally, the leak goes into some detail about the cameras that could come on the phone. The vertically aligned camera array on the back has a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide option. Finally, there is also a 5MP macro sensor and a 32MP front camera. While the cameras may struggle to compete with some of the more powerful smartphone cameras on the market, it is a reasonable layout.

The A55, if the leak is correct, seems to be very familiar to the current A54. however, the more powerful chipset would indicate that there are certainly some improvements. There is currently no indication how much the phone will weigh. But if metal has been included then we'll likely see it weigh in above the A54's 7.1 ounces.

It is important to take image leaks with a grain of salt as there can be changes or delays that affect how the phone will look or what is provided with it. There is no indication of when the A55 will be released to the general public. But we'd assume sometime in March, since many phones in the A series were released around that time.