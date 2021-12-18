Saints vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Saints vs Buccaneers live stream will see if New Orleans' defense has what it takes to tame a Bucs offense that is playing their best football of the season. Tom Brady will look to lead Tampa to a season split with the Saints in this NFL live stream.

Saints vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Saints vs Buccaneers live stream is Sunday (Dec. 19)

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Saints (6-7) are fresh off snapping their five game losing streak thanks to last week's 30-9 win over the Jets. Quarterback Taysom Hill brushed off three sacks to complete 15-of-his-21 passes for 175 yards and rush for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Hill's day was highlighted with a 44-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that capped off the Saints' scoring.

Alvin Kamara returned last week after missing four games with a knee injury. The 26-year-old running back showed no ill effects rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.

The Buccaneers (10-3) have consistently put a piping hot offense on the field this season, but they have really outdone themselves over their four-game winning streak. Tampa has score at least 30 points in each of their last four games, their best stretch of the season and best of the Bucs' Brady era.

Brady has been dominant again this season with help on the ground from Leonard Fournette. Brady has thrown nine touchdowns and just three interceptions over the last four weeks, while averaging 316 yards-per-game. Fournette has been equally impressive averaging just over 107 total yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns over that span.

The Buccaneers are 11-point favorites over the Saints. The over/under is 46.5. The Saints won the first meeting between these teams with a 36-27 win in week eight. That game marked Jameis Winston's last start of the season before he suffered a season ending knee injury.

How to watch Saints vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Saints vs Buccaneers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Saints vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 19)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Saints vs Buccaneers live stream.

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Saints vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Saints vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.