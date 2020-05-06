Ring Video Doorbell (2020) unveiled with this big upgrade

We consider the original Ring Video Doorbell as the best video doorbell for those on a budget, but its specs — specifically, its lower-resolution 720p camera—are a bit dated, now that almost all other video doorbells can record visitors at twice that resolution.

Ring is finally updating its original video doorbell, with a new 1080p camera, as well as some updated features that will make it easier to see visitors, as well as prevent false alerts from passing cars. And, Ring is keeping the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell at the same price as the original: $99.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): Price and availability

The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell Is available for pre-order on Ring.com and Amazon.com for $99.99. It will ship and be available for purchase on June 3.

For those who run their video doorbells using battery power, Ring is also releasing a Solar Charger, which will be available for $49 in July.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): Specs and features

Like the original Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell 2, the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell can be hardwired or run off of battery power; it's one of the features we especially like, as it gives homeowners a lot of flexibility as to where they want to place the doorbell.

From the outside, the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell looks identical to its predecessor: Black on top, silver on the bottom. Inside is a 1080p camera with night vision, a marked improvement over the 720p sensor inside the original.

Ring is also adding a few new features that it introduced with the Ring Video Doorbell 3:

Adjustable motion zones, as well as a "near" zone that only detects motion from 5 to 15 feet in front of the camera.

Privacy Zones: This feature will let users specify specific areas in the camera's field of view, and exclude them from video recording.

Three modes (Home, Away, and Disarmed) that will let users specify when the Ring Video Doorbell starts recording if it detects motion. While these modes were already present in the Ring app, they can now be used in conjunction with the video doorbell.

The one big thing the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell is not getting is Ring's "pre-roll" feature, which shows the 4 seconds of video prior to a motion event; this lets you better see who's approaching your door, especially if they're moving quickly. Pre-Roll is available only on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell looks to be a good improvement over the original, but we'll wait until we've reviewed the device to make a final judgment.