Real Betis vs Valencia live stream — how to watch Copa del Rey Final online

The Real Betis vs Valencia live stream will see one team walk away with the famous old Copa del Rey trophy — and you can watch it all live on ESPN Plus if you're based in the U.S.

Real Betis vs Valencia live stream, date, time, channels The Real Betis vs Valencia live stream takes place Saturday, April 23.

► Time / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

Betis go into the final as favorites, and with good reason. They currently sit fifth in La Liga under the leadership of Manuel Pellegrini, only just outside the Champions League places and 15 points clear of 10th-place Valencia. They're brimming with talent, too, with the likes of William Carvalho, Juanmi and Nabil Fekir good enough to grace most top sides.

Possibly their biggest advantage, though, comes from the fact that the Copa del Rey final takes place at la Cartuja in Betis' home city of Seville. Put it all together and there's good reason to think Los Verdiblancos will win their first Copa since 2005.

Valencia have taken the trophy more recently than that, in 2019, and have a much stronger history in the competition, with eight wins to Betis' two. But they'll need to improve on the form that's left them mired in mid-table if they're to take something positive from this season.

They'll look to Portuguese forward Gonçalo Guedes for their goals; he hit a stunning strike against Athletic Club to see them into the final and has the skill to challenge any defense.

The 2022 Copa del Rey final is all set up to be a classic — and you can watch it live online if you know how. Read on and we'll give you all the details.

How to watch the Real Betis vs Valencia live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Betis vs Valencia live stream on ESPN Plus, as part of the streaming service's multi-year deal to cover Spain's premier cup competition. The final kicks off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

ESPN Plus costs $6.99 a month, with an annual subscription working out cheaper at just $69.99 a year. If you want even more value you can get a combined bundle that includes ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus for just $13 — that's all the sports and entertainment you could need for one very low price.

You can get access to ESPN Plus on just about every type of device possible including smartphones, tablets, laptops and video game consoles. Not to mention certain Smart TVs also offer the app. Head to our ESPN Plus hub page for full details of how to sign up and what else it offers.

How to watch the Real Betis vs Valencia live stream in the UK

Premier Sports 1 has the Real Betis vs Valencia live stream in the U.K. If you're not familiar with it, Premier Sports is available via Sky, Virgin and Prime Video, or on the web-based Premier Player.

Prices vary depending on how you access it, with the cheapest option being just £9.99/month for access via Sky or the online Premier Player, rising to £12.99 on Virgin and £14.99 on Prime Video.

Either way, that gives you access to Premier Sports 1 and 2, plus La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Copa del Rey: The route to the final

Real Betis vs Valencia have both had to fight through some tricky matches to reach the final. Here's the path they each took.

Real Betis

First round: CFI Alicante 0-4 Real Betis

Second round: Tallavera 2-4 Real Betis

Third round: Valladolid 0-3 Real Betis

Fourth round: Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla

Quarter-final: Real Sociedad 0-3 Real Betis

Semi-final first leg: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Betis

Semi-final second leg: Real Betis 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Valencia

First round: Ultrillas 0-3 Valencia

Second round: Arenteiro 1-3 Valencia

Third round: FC Cartagena 1-2 Valencia

Fourth round: Atletico Baleares 0-1 Valencia

Quarter-final: Valencia 2-1 Cadiz

Semi-final first leg: Athletic Club 1-1 Valencia

Semi-final second leg: Valencia 1-0 Athletic Club