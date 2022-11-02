Rams vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch the NFL week 9 online

The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream marks the third time in two seasons the Stafford-led Rams face the Brady-led Bucs. Stafford and company have won each time of the two previous meetings with both games being played in Los Angeles. This time around the Bucs are hoping their homefield advantage puts them over the top in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 6).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 8.25 p.m. GMT / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Rams and Bucs have both reached the mountain top after a new quarterback has taken over their offense in recent history. Last season it was Matthew Stafford boosting the Rams to a championship. The year prior, it was Tom Brady leading the Bucs to their second Super Bowl ring in franchise history. Now both teams and quarterbacks are looking to overcome slow starts and get back to a level of play they are more familiar with.

The Rams enter this match up having lost three of their last four and fresh off a loss to their division rival 49ers. Stafford threw for just 187 yards in the loss to San Francisco, his lowest total since his move to Los Angeles. All-pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp reeled in 8 catches last week for 79 yards but on his last catch, suffered an ankle injury. ESPN is reporting Kupp “is expected to play Sunday” but is dealing with swelling.

The Bucs come into week nine having lost three-straight and with an overall record of 3-5. Brady’s offense, like Stafford’s has taken a major dip this season. The Bucs are averaging 12 points-per-game fewer than they did a season ago, while the Rams are down 10ppg. Both teams rank in the bottom eight in scoring this season.

Brady is taking the brunt of it in Tampa. Thanks to his own struggles, injuries and/or suspensions to his receiving core and his offensive-minded head coach Bruce Arians taking on a different role the team, the now 45-year-old Brady is putting up some of the worst numbers in his career. His 92.4 passer rating is the worst he’s seen since being in Tampa and his 49.1 quarterback rating is the worst of his career.

The last time these teams faced each other was the divisional round of the playoffs a year ago. The Rams won that matchup 30-27 on a 30-yard field goal as time expired, then of course went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Buccaneers as 3-point favorites against the Rams.

How to watch Rams vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Rams vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 6)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Rams vs Buccaneers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Rams vs Buccaneers.

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Rams vs Buccaneers live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.