PSG vs. Man City live stream: Watch the Champions League semifinal

PSG vs. Man City start time and channels The PSG vs. Man City semifinal kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on Wednesday (April 28). US viewers can stream the match on either Paramount Plus or CBS Sports Network. In the UK, PSG vs. Man City airs on BT Sport (at 8 p.m BST). The two teams face each other in Manchester in the return leg on May 4.

Two clubs with a history of coming up short in the UEFA Champions League will meet this week in the semifinals of this year's tournament, and one thing is certain — either Paris St-Germain or Manchester City will make an appearance in the Champions League final.

PSG, of course, shook off years of Champions League flame-outs last year when it reached the final, only to fall to eventual champion Bayern Munich. A galaxy of stars led by Neymar and Kylian Mbappé under the guidance of new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to ensure that PSG will clear that final hurdle this time around.

Standing in PSG's way is Manchester City, which won its first trophy of the season this past weekend in the Carabao Cup final. Man City is also cruising to another Premier League title, but it's the Champions League trophy that manager Pep Guardiola really wants to lift — he hasn't won that title since 2011 with Barcelona.

PSG vs. Man City brings two star-studded teams together in what could be a high-scoring affair. Here's where you can find that Champions League semifinal match and how a VPN can help you find a feed if the match isn't streaming in your area.

PSG vs. Man City live stream: How to watch via a VPN

Even if a PSG vs. Man City live stream isn't immediately available in your area, you can still watch the match if you turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, which lets you access live streams that might otherwise be geo-locked.

PSG vs. Man City live stream: How to watch in the U.S.

Paramount Plus will show a PSG vs. Man City live stream for U.S. viewers, as it has for earlier Champions League matches. Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus is a subscription streaming service that costs $5.99 a month. Anyone can subscribe, even cord cutters who've given up on cable.

In addition, the PSG vs. Man City match will air on CBS Sports Channel in the U.S. This cable channel is part of a lot of cable TV packages, but if you don't receive it — or you've given up on cable entirely — you can turn to a subscription streaming service like Fubo.TV, which includes CBS Sports Network in its $65-a-month offering.

PSG vs. Man City live stream: How to watch in the UK

You'll find the PSG vs. Man City live stream on BT Sport — BT Sport 2, specifically — with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. BST. The match itself kicks off an hour later.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as in the form of an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream PSG vs. Man City on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

PSG vs. Man City live stream: How to watch in Canada

DAZN carries the Champions League in Canada (though viewers in some parts of the country may be able to watch the PSG vs. Man City live stream on CBS Sports Network.) You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

PSG vs. Man City live stream: How to watch in other countries

Here's a sampling of where you can find a PSG vs. Man City live stream in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

For a PSG vs. Man City live stream in other areas, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.