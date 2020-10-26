PS5 SSD price revealed — and it’s good news

Back in the olden days we didn't have hard drives in our console, we had to use these things called ‘memory cards’ to save our progress. Otherwise you’d have to start from scratch every single time.

These days it's all about the hard drives, or SSDs in the case of the upcoming next-gen consoles, because we can’t run modern games off a disc anymore. But limited space means you’ll probably want to expand it, and for prospective PS5 owners we’ve just got an idea of how much that might cost.

With the launch of the PS5 just weeks away, retailers are already getting into position to make sure they have everything gamers need to get themselves set up. And Walmart seems to have SSD upgrades ready to hit the shelves too.

PS5 SSD price spotted at Walmart it begins.Thanks EJ #PlayHasNoLimits pic.twitter.com/diC5wC3iekOctober 22, 2020

If that tag is legit, it means the price of a 500GB PS5-compatible SSD will only be $115 (plus tax), which isn’t too expensive. It’s more than the cost of an equivalent SSD for a PC, but the PS5 is likely to need amore specialised hard drive - and specialised means price increases.

However, at $115 per 500GB, it still works out at $20 less than the $250 you’d need to spend on a 1TB expandable storage drive for the Xbox Series X .

The only issue here is we don’t know all that much about how to actually swap the PS5’s SSD. Sony has let users swap out hard drives since the days of the PS3, and judging from the PS5 teardown video it’s not that complicated this time around. But it’s certainly not the kind of thing you can do on the fly, so you better have the right SSD ready before you open up the console. Comparatively, the Xbox Series X's expandable storage is a simple plug 'n' play external drive.

Considering the PS5 has an 825GB SSD, which seems to only offer 625GB of space , you’re going to want to upgrade. But a 500GB drive is the furthest thing from it, unless Sony has a plan for some sort of external expansion it hasn’t told us about yet. As far as we know, it will not be possible to play PS5 games from an external drive connected via USB.

For now it’s good to see that PS5 SSDs are coming, and soon. As for the price, the fact that those drives don’t have to be made by Sony means they will get cheaper over time. Give it a year or two, and you will no doubt be spoiled for choice. We’re not sure if we can say the same for the Xbox Series X expansion drives, which seems to use proprietary technology and likely won’t be as competitive over time.