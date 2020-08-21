PS5 leak allegedly reveals price, release date, games and more

The PS5 rumor cycle is hitting a tipping point, and we may have just gotten one of our biggest alleged leaks around Sony's next-gen console. A prominent PlayStation predictor just unleashed a flurry of tweets containing what could be the console's price, release date, game lineup and more — but as always, you should take it with a grain of salt.

Twitter user IronManPS5 (via BGR) is once again stirring the pot around PS5, making a string of bold claims around Sony's new system. Most notably, the user says that the PS5 will launch on November 20 for $499, with the discless PS5 Digital Edition going for $399.

Sony Cooperation is the manufacturer of a highly anticipated game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment called PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition releases in North America on November 20, 2020 at an RRP of $399 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/GmQmojCVDFAugust 20, 2020

According to IronManPS5, the PS5's November 20 release date is meant to coincide with the release of the PS1 Dual Analog controller, which first hit Japan on November 20, 1997. It seems odd for Sony to tie the PS5 release to a specific classic controller, but then again, the system's innovative new DualSense controller is one of the console's major selling points.

The next generation PlayStation VR for PlayStation 5 will be completely backward compatible with all PlayStation 4 VR games when it launches in 2021. This means it will play all PlayStation VR games released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusively on PlayStation 5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/wHSRFvRMDVAugust 20, 2020

The user also revealed the alleged prices for several PS5 accessories, including an HD camera for $69.99 and the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $159. They also claim that there will be a next-generation PlayStation VR 2 that will be backwards compatible with all existing PlayStation VR games. There purportedly will be new PlayStation Move controllers for the PSVR 2 that will implement the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers found on the DualSense controller.

There are some interesting claims about the PS5 hardware here, including that you'll only get to access 700GB of the PS5's 825GB hard drive, with 175GB reserved for system software.

IronManPS5 also mentions a swath of PS4 that will allegedly take advantage of the PS5's Boost Mode at launch, including The Last of Us Part II, Resident Evil 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. They also hint at new Sonic, Need for Speed and Battlefield games coming by next year, as well as a possible new game from beloved Uncharted/The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part II will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020#PS5 pic.twitter.com/KSeqynyAQOAugust 20, 2020

As with any deluge of non-official information on Twitter, it's worth taking this "leak" with a heavy dose of skepticism. IronManPS5 has a mixed track record at best, correctly predicting some of the titles that would appear during Sony's June 11 Future of Gaming Event. But they've also been wrong plenty of times, including when they falsely claimed that the PS5's price and pre-orders would go live in mid-July.

Leaks or just common sense?

It's also worth pointing out that some of IronManPS5's "leaks" are simply common sense. The Twitter user's barrage of tweets include claims that titles such as Fortnite, Madden NFL 21, Warframe and Apex Legends will be available for PS5 at launch, which have all but been confirmed by their respective publishers. Same goes for titles such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima getting a boost from the PS5 hardware.

For what it's worth, IronManPS5's claimed price and release date of November 20 and $499/$399 likely isn't too far removed from what we'll actually get. November 20 is the last Friday before the big Black Friday shopping rush, and is just a few days later than the PS4's November 15 launch. The $499 price ballpark has already been the subject of many analyst predictions and leaks, though some suspect the Xbox Series X may aim to undercut Sony this fall.

With mere months to go until the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, here's hoping Sony and Microsoft are gearing up to drop some official price and release date info — if for no other reason than to save us from a never-ending Twitter rumor limbo.