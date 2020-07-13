PS5 pre-orders will go live today — if you believe leakers

The PS5’s price and release date are still a mystery, but we could learn them both before the end of the day — if you take semi-reliable leakers on Twitter seriously. Two prominent PS5 predictors have pegged pre-orders to begin today (July 13), but there’s no real evidence beyond their say-so. It’s not impossible, but there’s no evidence that Sony plans to share its PS5 plans just yet.

Information comes from our sister site, Laptop Magazine, which gathered tweets from two PS5 leakers on Twitter: IronManPS5 and Roberto Serrano. The former is a popular PlayStation fan; the latter is an Italian analyst. Both of them have somewhat accurately called the dates and times of PlayStation events in the past — although they’ve also both been wrong, especially when it comes to PS5 price and release date reveals.

In any case, IronManPS5 claimed that PS5 pre-orders would “begin on Monday,” and in all fairness, Monday isn’t over yet. Serrano, on the other hand, claimed that they would go live at 12:30 AM PT, which, at the time of writing, was more than 12 hours ago. If he meant PM rather than AM, I suppose there’s still a chance, but it seems slim.

My advice is the same as always: Don’t listen to sketchily sourced leaks, particularly on social media. Wait for Sony to make an official announcement instead. It’s not impossible that either leaker really does have some inside information from Sony, but as Serrano himself has pointed out, Sony is a flexible company and may change its mind at the last minute — just as it did when it delayed its June press conference.

In any case, we’ll know within another 10 hours whether Sony had a pre-order planned for today. If it happens, great; if not, it’ll only be another day or two until some other leaker claims to have a solid handle on when the pre-order date will happen. It’ll most likely be wrong, and the cycle will repeat.

Only Sony knows when the PS5 will come out and how much the console will cost. It will begin pre-orders when it’s ready, and not a moment before. Some guesses will be better than others — and the law of averages suggests that someone, somewhere is going to guess correctly — but the line between “substantive leak” and “educated guess” is extremely thin on social media.

In any case, we'll keep an eye on Sony’s social media accounts for the rest of the day, and if you want to do the same, it couldn’t hurt. On the other hand, I’m not going to pre-order a PS5 as soon as the option is available, and you might not want to, either.