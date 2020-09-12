PS5 event just announced for Sept. 16 — here's what to expect

After months of speculation, we finally have a date for the next big PS5 event. Sony just announced that its hosting a PlayStation 5 Showcase on September 16, which should give us our best look yet at the games we'll be playing on its next-gen console this fall.

Judging by the official PlayStation Blog post, it looks like this will be another games-focused showcase in the vein of June's Future of Gaming event. Sony says to expect "updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners," and that the show will run for about 40 minutes.

The big PS5 games to watch

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is right for you?

Based on Sony's wording, we expect to get a deeper dive on already announced PS5 titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Considering that the new Spider-Man title is set to launch this holiday, we wouldn't be surprised to see a longer showcase on that game similar to what we got for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart last month.

You can also look forward to more third-party game news. Whether that means new looks at titles like Resident Evil 7 and Hitman 3 or brand-new reveals remains to be seen. You can catch all the action on September 16 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.

While Sony only mentioned that it'll be showing off games at this event, it would be as good a time as any to reveal the system's price, release date and pre-order info. Microsoft did just that earlier this week, revealing that the $499 Xbox Series X and $299 Xbox Series S will both go on sale on November 10, and that pre-orders will start on September 22.

The PS5 is predicted to cost somewhere in the ballpark of $499, with the discless PS5 Digital Edition likely to be a little cheaper at $449 or $399. Considering that Sony surprise-revealed the PS5's design at its last games-focused event, a full breakdown of the price and release date would be an ideal kicker for next week's PS5 showcase.