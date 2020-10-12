Prime Day deal: Get Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing for just £288 now

Prime Day is here, and that means ways to save money on lots of lovely tech. Tech like the spectacular Nintendo Switch, which has been bundled with the even more delightful Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Normally those two bundled together would cost you £318, but right now you can get Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing on Amazon for £288 .That’s 10% off the usual price.

Nintendo Switch + ACNH: Was £318, now £288 @ Amazon

Get the best thing to come out of 2020, and a console to play it on, while saving yourself some money in the process. Bring your own slice of civilization to your island paradise, whether that’s on your TV or on the go with the Switch’s built in screen.View Deal

Getting hold of a Switch has been easier said than done this year, so if you don’t have one this is the time to do it. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the few truly gold things to come out of 2020, and Prime Day means you can get your hands on both while saving yourself a bit of money in the process.

The Switch console manages to blend the best parts of console and handheld gaming into one device, giving you the chance to instantly switch between two different modes. You can seamlessly swap between your TV and the console’s own screen, as well as prop the system's 6.2-inch body up for tabletop multiplayer.

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this wholesome game has capitalist raccoon Tom Nook whisk you away to a remote island and tasks you with bringing some civilization to the wild terrain. How you tame the island is up to you, though, with the game offering almost limitless freedom in decorating and customizing the terrain as you develop your own little patch of paradise. It's on top of the list of our best Nintendo Switch games, and it's likely to stay there for a long time.

Of course this is just one of many great Prime Day deals you can get right now, and we’ve been collecting the very best of them to help you save money. So make sure to keep checking back to Tom's Guide all week long.