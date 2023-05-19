Preakness 2023 live stream: How to watch online right now, race time, horses and odds

It's almost time to watch the Preakness 2023 live stream online for free and without cable to see if Kentucky Derby winner Mage can win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Preakness 2023 start time, channel Preakness 2023 TV coverage begins Saturday (May 20) at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST, which is 7:30 a.m. AEDT on Sun. on NBC and Peacock.

Race start time: Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET / 4:01 p.m. PT / 12:01 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 10.01 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

Preakness is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. At 1.9 kilometers, it is the shortest race in the Triple Crown.

This year's field features seven horses, after top contender First Mission was scratched by veterinarians. It's considered a weak field, so Mage is leading the odds at 8-5.

Still, Mage, trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano have a tough track ahead of them. Only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, with the last being Justify in 2018.

The biggest storyline at the 2023 Preakness is the return of legendary trainer Bob Baffert to the Triple Crown after a two-year suspension. He was blocked when Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Now, he's back with National Treasure, listed at 4-1 odds.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Preakness 2023 online.

How to watch Preakness 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Preakness 2023 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Preakness 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Preakness 2023 TV coverage Saturday (May 20) on NBC, CNBC and Peacock.

Early coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET, airing on CNBC and streaming on Peacock. The main event broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Approximate post time for the race is 7:01 p.m. ET.

NBC can be accessed for free with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. CBNC requires a cable subscription.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC and CNBC on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV Blue (or Orange + Blue) or Fubo.

You can also stream all coverage on Peacock.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package, especially for sports fans. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including NBC, the other broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. You can check out everything Fubo offers with a seven-day free trial.

Peacock offers live sports like horse racing, golf, Premier League soccer and WWE, in addition to a vast library of movies and TV shows.

How to watch Preakness 2023 live streams in the UK

British horse racing fans can tune into the 2023 Preakness race on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. BST. Post time is approximately 12:01 a.m. on Sunday (so you'll have to stay up a bit late).

For travelers abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Preakness 2023 live streams in Canada?

Previously, Canadians have been able to get Preakness action on TSN. However, the race does not appear on any of the schedules for the TSN networks at this time.

Subscribers can access their streaming services to watch the race with the help of ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Preakness 2023 live streams in Australia?

For racing enthusiasts Down Under, the Preakness is likely to be available on Kayo Sports, a major destination to stream sports.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the race.

For other options, look into ExpressVPN to find an available live stream.

Preakness 2023 horses, odds and post positions

The 148th Preakness Stakes currently has a field of seven horses. Here are their names, post positions and current odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Post position Horse Odds 1 National Treasure 4-1 2 Chase the Chaos 50-1 3 Mage 8-5 4 Coffeewithchris 20-1 5 Red Route One 10-1 6 Perform 15-1 7 Blazing Sevens 6-1

