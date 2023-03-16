Plex just added 13 free movies and these are the best ones

Even if you love to see movies in theaters, we're guessing you won't turn down free movies — and Plex is betting on it. The company that began as a media server project is fully into the world of FAST (free, ad-supported television) content (or in this case, since we're talking about movies, it would be FASM).

And the latest batch of free movies on Plex is pretty strong, as they've added 13 movies to watch, with the latest dropping just yesterday (March 15). That movie is the mightily divisive Spring Breakers from A24. It stars Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine as four college-aged girls who break out of the confines of studies to go on a massive spring break trip in St. Petersburg, Florida.

There, they meet a peculiar and braggadocious drug dealer, played by James Franco (who's clearly doing a riff on the rapper Riff Raff). As with most films from director Harmony Korine, Spring Breakers is far from the movie we'd recommend to everyone. Its neon-soaked vibes and focus on the bikini-clad bodies won't sit right with some folks, and we get that.

We don't currently list Plex as one of the best free streaming services, and that may be an oversight we correct soon. Much like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, Plex offers up tons of movies, TV shows and linear channels for you to watch without paying.

And our favorite title on this month's list is Martin Scorsese's 1999 film Bringing Out The Dead, starring Nicholas Cage as a New York City paramedic who's in dire need of a break. The film is gorgeous (as you'd expect from Scorsese), and boasts a phenomenal supporting cast including Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames and the late Tom Sizemore.

We also recommend the Stellan Skarsgård-led In Order of Disappearance, where the star plays a snowplow driver seeking revenge for his murdered son. Another good Plex pick is the sci-fi thriller Europa Report, starring Sharlto Copley (District 9) and Michael Nyqvist (John Wick).

Need some free TV to go with that? Well, Pluto TV just added 10 new free TV channels and Roku just got 16 new free TV channels.

Here's the full list of free movies added to Plex this month (and movies that are leaving this month):

** = a Tom's Guide pick

Every new free movie added to Plex in March 2023

**Bringing Out The Dead — 73% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Burning Plain — 38% on Rotten Tomatoes

** Europa Report — 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

For Greater Glory — 20% on Rotten Tomatoes

** In Order Of Disappearance — 86% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Longshots — 41% on Rotten Tomatoes

One Last Thing — 10% on Rotten Tomatoes

Out Of The Furnace — 53% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Oxford Murders — 17% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower — 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

Serena — 16% on Rotten Tomatoes

Spring Breakers — 67% on Rotten Tomatoes

Syrup — 25% on Rotten Tomatoes

Movies leaving Plex in March

13

31

24 Hours To Live

A Single Man

Aftermath (AKA 478)

Awake

**Battle Royale

Blue Ruin

Braven

Cell

Copycat

Crossing Over

The Darkest Hour

Death Proof

Derailed

DOA: Dead Or Alive

Eden Lake

Epic Movie

The Ex

Fanboys

Get A Job

The Girl Next Door

**Grizzly Man

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

**Heat

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

I Don't Know How She Does It

In A World

Inconceivable

Joy Ride

Judy

**King Of New York

L.A. Confidential

Leap (Ballerina)

Life or Something Like It

Lucky Number Slevin

Man Of Tai Chi

Man Up

Mr. Nobody

Once Upon A Time In America

Only God Forgives

Open Water

Planet Terror

**Requiem For A Dream

Scary Movie 4

School For Scoundrels

**Secretary

Texas Killing Fields

The Blair Witch Project

The Devil's Rejects

The Last Legion

The Limey

The Midnight Meat Train

The Negotiator

**The Road

The Sisters Brothers

The Way Of The Gun

The Whole Truth

Traitor

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

How to watch Plex online

Plex, which has apps for nearly every single kind of device, also makes its free ad-supported movies available on its website (opens in new tab).

That said, Plex has apps on most of the best streaming devices. Those include Amazon Fire TV devices and Roku devices. It's also on Apple TV, iOS and Android.

