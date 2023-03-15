Pluto TV just added 10 new free TV channels — what you need to know

As Roku gains more new free TV channels, rival Pluto TV is doing the same. And while Roku's offerings are all from MLB, Warner Bros. and the Spanish language ViX network, Pluto's new batch is a little more spread out, with only three networks coming from the same provider.

This kind of additional content helps Pluto reign as one of the best free streaming services — especially if you love classic TV. As Cord Cutter News (opens in new tab) notes, Pluto TV just added a live linear 24/7 channel dedicated to The Dick Van Dyke Show, as we noted in our last roundup of new Pluto channels. It fits in perfectly on the Pluto lineup, right next to the I Love Lucy channel added last month.

On top of that, the other big new Pluto channel is AspireTV Life, which "celebrates positive, authentic lifestyle content and portrays the reality and diversity of Black viewers and those moved by the culture." AspireTV features shows about designer Nikki Chu and multi-hyphenate Angela Simmons, and it also has the Butter + Brown cooking show, which is executive produced by Issa Rae

There are seven other recently added Pluto TV channels of note, which we list below, including the Dateline 24/7 channel. Pluto also got a new local CBS news feed, this one for Detroit.

With these new channels, Pluto has beefed up its offerings for retro TV enthusiasts and those looking for more Black content. The linear and on-demand ad-supported streaming service is a strong alternative to the best streaming services that are increasingly raising prices.

New free TV channels that hit Pluto TV in February and March 2023

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

AspireTV Life

CBS Detroit News

Classic TV Crime Drama

Dateline 24/7

The Dick Van Dyke Show channel

I Love Lucy

XITE Gospel

XITE Rock

XITE Classic Country

Yes, you can watch Pluto TV anywhere

And don't worry, Pluto's available on practically all of the best streaming devices. Pluto TV has apps on Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Apple's tvOS, Xbox, PlayStation and Smart TVs. Chromecast devices also support Pluto TV.

More from Tom's Guide