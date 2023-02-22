Roku just got 11 free TV channels: what you need to know

In the age of rising streaming service prices, free TV is a welcome alternative that can help your budget. And Roku's added just under a dozen new options, with 11 linear TV channels that appeal to a wide range of audiences.

The news comes to us from Cord Cutters News (opens in new tab), which listed the networks just added to The Roku Channel. Now, Roku boasts over 350 live TV channels, though live can often refer to linear (not on-demand) content that's been scheduled.

Don't think that these channels are only available to Roku owners, though. You can watch The Roku Channel's programming on the web (opens in new tab), as well as via the Roku app on iOS and Android devices.

If we had to guess, the biggest new channels added to The Roku Channel start with TODAY All Day, a network dedicated to blocks of segments from The TODAY Show. Right now, it's showing "Encore" TODAY Show content about the train crash in East Palestine, Ohio that's not airing live.

The UK's Sky News is also represented for a more international crowd. The true crime series Dateline is also getting a 24/7 network.

Every new free channel in The Roku Channel

Here is the full list of new channels that are now on The Roku Channel.

Channel 169: TODAY All Day , a channel devoted to programming from TODAY Show anchors and reporters. Content includes hours of the TODAY Show, segments and correspondent pieces.

, a channel devoted to programming from TODAY Show anchors and reporters. Content includes hours of the TODAY Show, segments and correspondent pieces. Channel 200: Sky News , a live and linear channel featuring content from the U.K.'s Sky News channel.

, a live and linear channel featuring content from the U.K.'s Sky News channel. Channel 281: Are We There Yet? , a whole channel airing the comedy series based on the Ice Cube film.

, a whole channel airing the comedy series based on the Ice Cube film. Channel 283: ALLBLK Gems , a 24/7 network dedicated to airing "Entertainment that's inclusively, but unapologetically Black." Programming listed includes 35 and Ticking, For Richer or Poorer, Ganked, Lord All Men Can't Be Dogs and Mysterious Ways.

, a 24/7 network dedicated to airing "Entertainment that's inclusively, but unapologetically Black." Programming listed includes 35 and Ticking, For Richer or Poorer, Ganked, Lord All Men Can't Be Dogs and Mysterious Ways. Channel 398: Life with Derek , a whole channel airing episodes of the 2005-2009 Canadian sitcom that originally aired on the Disney Channel in the U.S..

, a whole channel airing episodes of the 2005-2009 Canadian sitcom that originally aired on the Disney Channel in the U.S.. Channel 431: Sonic the Hedgehog , which airs episodes of the 1993 animated series Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog.

, which airs episodes of the 1993 animated series Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. Channel 454: Hello Inspo , which is all about inspiring audiences when it comes to home, beauty and style — and its schedule also shows that food is a big topic.

, which is all about inspiring audiences when it comes to home, beauty and style — and its schedule also shows that food is a big topic. Channel 531: Dateline 24/7 , streaming episodes of the true crime Dateline series around the clock. Includes current season episodes.

, streaming episodes of the true crime Dateline series around the clock. Includes current season episodes. Channel 548: Mysteria , a true crime channel delivering "creator-driven ... stories that deserve to be told," which seem to be coming from creators you may not be familiar with.

, a true crime channel delivering "creator-driven ... stories that deserve to be told," which seem to be coming from creators you may not be familiar with. Channel 770: Screambox TV , a new free content home for horror fans that offers free movies, video podcasts and shorts.

, a new free content home for horror fans that offers free movies, video podcasts and shorts. Channel 830: Anger Management, a channel focused on the Charlie Sheen-led series.

You don't need a Roku for The Roku Channel

You may think this is just for Roku devices. You'd be wrong.

The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV (opens in new tab), select Samsung TVs, as well as iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab).

You can also just pull The Roku Channel up in a web browser (opens in new tab).