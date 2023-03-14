Roku getting 14 new free TV channels — what you need to know

Every day, we see more rising streaming service prices, but Roku's free TV options continue to deliver a salve to help your budget. Its latest arrivals (which should be here soon), even include premium content from HBO.

As reported back in January, a deal between Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Roku was struck to bring multiple linear TV channels to these free ad-supported TV (FAST) services. Now, according to Cord Cutter News (opens in new tab), those channels are available on Roku today (March 14). We've yet to find them, though, but it might just be a matter of servers updating.

All in all, the report states 14 new channels are reportedly coming to The Roku Channel, pulling in content from across the Warner Bros. portfolio.

The biggest channel of this new bunch, at least from an overall point of view, is WB TV Watchlist, where the "premium" programming will live. That's where you'll find Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, The Time Traveler's Wife and more. Unscripted programming will be on WB Keeping It Real.

But to avoid confusion, we have to remind folks that The Roku Channel can be found outside of Roku devices. You can watch The Roku Channel's programming on the web (opens in new tab), as well as via the Roku app on iOS and Android devices.

Every new free channel coming in The Roku Channel

Here is the full list of new channels that are coming to on The Roku Channel.

WB TV Watchlist — Scripted premium shows including Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, Time Traveler’s Wife

WB TV Keeping It Real — Unscripted reality TV including Legendary, FBoy Island, and Finding Magic Mike

WB TV All Together — The family-friendly corner will feature programming such as Head of the Class

WB TV Sweet Escapes — Dessert-focused reality TV content including Cake Boss, Extreme Cake Makers and Cake Wars

WB TV Paws & Claws — Pets and other animals live here, expect shows such as Dogs 101 and My Cat from Hell

WB TV Slice of Life — Reality TV shows including Extreme Couponing, Breaking Amish and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding

WB TV Love & Marriage — Yes, there's enough wedding-focused reality TV for a whole channel, with programming including Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Four Weddings, A Wedding Story

WB TV Family Rules — Surprising stories are told by real-life families on programming such as Long Lost Family, The Little Couple and My Five Wives

WB TV Welcome Home — Real estate and home decor programming including Bahamas Life, Buying Hawaii and Caribbean Life

WB TV How To – Find the answers to some of the world's most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series including "How It's Made," "How to Build Everything," and "How the Earth Works"

WB TV At the Movies — A little nostalgia is all some people want, and this channel will deliver films from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

WB TV Supernatural — Too-tall tales get told here, with programming including Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown and Ghost Asylum

WB TV Crime Series — Need your true crime? WB TV's got a whole channel for that, including shows such as Murder Chose Me, A Crime to Remember, and Murder Comes to Town

WB TV Mysteries — Cold cases of varying types are explained on shows including Mysteries at the Museum, Mysteries at the Monument and Off Limits

You don't need a Roku for The Roku Channel

You may think this is just for Roku devices. You'd be wrong.

The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV (opens in new tab), select Samsung TVs, as well as iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab).

You can also just pull up The Roku Channel on the web (opens in new tab).

