Google Pixel 8a benchmarks are out — and it’s not good news

The upcoming Google Pixel 8a may disappoint compared to past models in the company's a-series, according to a recent benchmark leak we've just seen.

A newly-published Geekbench result suggests the Pixel 8a will have an underclocked version of the Tensor G3 chip expected in the standard Pixel 8. This breaks the theme of a-series Pixel devices using the same processors as the flagship models, just at a lower price point.

The Pixel 8a in the benchmark achieved underwhelming scores of 1,218 single-core and 3,175 multi-core, compared to 1,404 and 3,363 for the Pixel 7 Pro with last year's chip. This implies significantly lower performance than we would expect for a phone with the latest Tensor processor.

(Image credit: Toms Guide)

On the bright side, the benchmark does confirm the Pixel 8a appears to be in development after some rumors suggested it might not launch. But with an underpowered chip, the 8a could struggle to continue the a-series’ reputation for flagship specs at a mid-range price.

With benchmarks seemingly on the decline, the key question will be pricing. If Google prices the 8a aggressively, the performance compromise may be justified versus paying hundreds more for the Pixel 8.

Based on specs so far, the standard Pixel 8 or existing Pixel 7 phones seem likely to deliver better performance per dollar. That said the Pixel 8a will almost certainly be one of the best cheap phones of 2023 and 2024.

