Pixel 8 DIY repairs are pricier than with the Pixel 7

Back in October, Google made a big deal of the fact that the freshly-announced Pixel 8 would be around for the long haul. Buyers were promised not just seven years of software support, but that spare parts would be available for the same time period.

This is a great step forward for repairability, with users free to make their own DIY fixes with Google’s blessing and instructions. But at the time it wasn’t clear how much each part would cost, given that the Pixel 8 was $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7.

Now, alongside a repair guide of over 200 pages, spare parts are available on the iFixIt site. But, as 9to5Google has spotted, prices have increased on what Google was initially charging for the previous generation, especially in the camera department.

For the basic Pixel 8, the wide rear camera has jumped from $89.99 to $142.99. The ultrawide module has also increased, albeit by nowhere near as much, going from $42.99 to $62.99.

This is interesting: as our Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7 comparison shows, there’s not actually all that much difference between the pair’s camera array. On paper, the ultrawide lens has the same 12MP, f/2.2 specs across both models, and while the 50MP main sensor has a wider aperture (f/1.65 vs f/1.85), it’s not a huge difference.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s camera also sees a price increase, but as the triple-sensor array is sold as one part, it doesn’t seem too expensive. On the Pixel 7 Pro, it was $152.99, jumping to $199.99 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Plus, as our Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro comparison demonstrates, the camera upgrades here are more substantial. It not only gets the same wider aperture on the 50MP main camera, but an improved 48MP telephoto lens (f/2.8 vs f/3.5) and a huge upgrade to the ultrawide sensor (48MP, f/1.95 vs 12MP, f/2.2).

The screen also sees a price hike on both models, albeit a more modest one. It’s jumped $20 to $159.99 on the Pixel 8, and $17 to $229.99 for the Pro model.

But these changes aren’t reflective of price hikes across the board, with the battery for both models remaining static at $42.99. Plus, there are more components available, this time around: a rear case will set you back $142.99 or $172.99 depending on whether you’re fixing a Pro model or not, while a replacement front camera will cost $42.99 for either.

Regardless of the camera price increases, it’s good to see Google sticking to its word and providing replacement parts. Fixing electronics isn’t for everyone, and some would understandably rather outsource it to a third party — but for those that like to get their hands dirty, Google continues to follow through on its promises.