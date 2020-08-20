Google Pixel 5 leak reveals September launch and disappointing design news

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will both appear at the end of next month on September 30.

That's according to regular tech tipster and Pixel information leaker Jon Prosser , who made this claim on Twitter, revealing some interesting design information too.

For color choice, there are two options apiece for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 comes in either black or green, with no sign of Google's usual white color option. The Pixel 4a comes in black or white, but the white version will only be available a month after the other handsets in October.

What we see in the system isPixel 5 5G (black and green)Pixel 4a 5G (black) - September 30Pixel 4a 5G (white)- OctoberAugust 19, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Prosser also mentions that the Pixel 5's design is much closer to the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4 than one that he had previously leaked. Smartphone makers often go through multiple design iterations so it's not unexpected to see that the radical new look has been scaled back in favor of more resemblance to existing handsets.

As for the September 30 date, it's about the time we'd expect the Pixel 5 to be revealed, based on previous events held by Google. This is likely the same time we'll see Android 11 make its debut as a stable version for normal smartphone users to download and try. There's also some other hardware Google will likely show off, such as the new version of the Chromecast, codenamed 'Sabrina' .

The Pixel 5 is going to mark a big departure for Google from its previous Pixel phones. This will be the first flagship Pixel to use a punch-hole camera notch in its display (the second overall after the Pixel 4a). Even if the previous leaks weren't accurate, that's still a big change from the big bezels we've seen on Pixels up to now.

It will also be the first to not use a flagship-level chipset, with Google plumping for a Snapdragon 765 instead of the Snapdragon 865 like many other flagship phones this year. However, with a cheaper retail price and the same excellent Google photo processing magic, the Pixel 5 could be a force for Samsung and Apple to reckon with.