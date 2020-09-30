OnePlus 8T will get this key update before (almost) everyone else

The OnePlus 8T is getting Android 11 as soon as it launches. Other than the Google Pixel 5 and other Pixel phones, that likely makes it the first handset that will use Google's new operating system when it launches this fall.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the details on the company's user forums. The newest version of Android will be available on the company's newest handset in the guise of OxygenOS 11, the features of which Lau briefly outlined.

Lau promised the "fastest and smoothest" experience for OnePlus users on the new operating system, echoing the company's long-standing marketing slogan of "fast and smooth." He also mentions how the 120Hz display on the OnePlus 8T relates to this goal. This new display is an upgrade from the OnePlus 8's 90Hz panel, but remains the same size as the original OnePlus 8 at 6.55 inches.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

One interesting feature that the forum post mentions specifically is "a new layout that moves touch controls closer to your thumbs for easier access." Given the size of modern smartphone displays, this sounds like a great addition for users with smaller hands or mobility difficulties.

Aside from that, more Always-On display options, new gesture controls and animations and other unnamed features are referenced. We can also expect new features from the basic Android 11 experience, which includes new controls for media playback, more granular permission settings for apps, new abilities for taking screenshots and the introduction of native screen recording.

Android 11 will officially debut on its first phone with the Pixel 5 on September 30. However, OnePlus has traditionally been the first Android phone manufacturer, excluding Google itself, to bring the newest features to its users.

We'll see the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14, as revealed by OnePlus in an earlier announcement. Other features to look forward to are its ultra-quick 65W wired charging and its updated Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which should make it more powerful than the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro.