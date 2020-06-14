OnePlus 8T secret weapon leaked — and it could crush Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The OnePlus 8T is coming, and it may pack a new feature that runs circles around the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. According to a new report, the OnePlus 8T may boast the fastest wired charging around.

As reported by XDA Developers, 65W Super Warp charging for the OnePlus 8T has been discovered in the Android 11 beta. For reference, the current OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. So this would be more than double the speed.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra are expected to come with 25W chargers and have a 45W option, similar to the Galaxy S20 line. So the OnePlus 8T would have a big advantage over the Note 20 when it comes to charging speed.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was already plenty fast, as its included wired charger took the phone from 0 percent to 63% in 30 minutes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's bundled 25W charger also delivered 63% juice in 30 minutes. A previous report in PhoneArena said the 45W Samsung fast charger took the S20 Ultra to 70% in 30 minutes.

We learned that OnePlus had registered a new charger capable of 65W output with the German certification service TÜV Rheinland in May, so this leak would seem to confirm the rumor.

The other rumor from XDA Developers is that a new Ice Blue color is on the horizon for a OnePlus 8 phone, but it's not clear whether this will be for the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro or both. This leak is based on the Engineering Mode app for OnePlus' OxygenOS software.

Base on previous leaks, we believe that the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro will be available this fall and come with a Snapdgraon 865 Plus processor, 8 to 12GB of RAM and improved cameras. You can also expect 5G connectivity standard on both models. But iit looks like ultra-fast wired charging could be a hallmark feature for these flagship phones.